BIS Scientist B Interview Result 2020 Announced @bis.gov.in, Induction Training on 6 Sept, Check Details Here

BIS Scientist B Interview Result 2020: Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has released the provisional list of selected candidates for appointment to the post of Scientist B. Candidates appeared from 03 August 2020 to 21 August 2020 in BIS Scientist B Interview 2020 can check the final list on the official website of BIS.i.e.bis.gov.in.

The list of the selected candidates has been prepared on the basis of score of Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) and further interview conducted by the Bureau of Indian Standards, New Delhi. The candidates can check BIS Scientist B Interview Result 2020 List on the official website followed by the instructions given below.

The recruitment committee will send an appointment letter to all selected candidates on their registered email id. Candidates will have to intimate the National Institute of Training for Standardization Bureau of Indian Standards, A 20&21, Institutional Area, Sector 62, NOIDA- 201309 Uttar Pradesh within 7 days, whether or not, he/she accepts the offer of appointment.

If the candidate accepts the letter, he/she should report for joining duty (Residential Induction Training) at the following address on 6 September at 09:00 am. The candidate will have to produce all required original documents along with a surety bond with a non-judicial stamp paper of Rs. 100/- on the day of joining.

Candidates appearing for induction round will have to wear a face mask at the time of joining, training class and while in public place/ area. Aarogya Setu App shall be installed on the mobile phone. Social Distancing norms shall be followed at all times during the tenure of the induction training. Social distancing norms will be followed for a seating arrangement in the training lecture hall.

