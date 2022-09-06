BIS SSA Admit Card 2022 (Out) at bis.gov.in, Check Senior Secretariat Assistant/Personal Assistant Hall Ticket Link

Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has released the admit card for the post of Senior Secretariat Assistant and other post on its official website-bis.gov.in. Check download link here.

BIS SSA Admit Card 2022 Download : Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has released the written exam schedule/admit card update for the post of Senior Secretariat Assistant (SSA) and Personal Assistant on its official website. BIS will conduct the Senior Secretariat Assistant (SSA) and Personal Assistant written exam on 21 September 2022.

Candidates set to appear in the written exam for these post can check the BIS SSA Admit Card/Exam Schedule 2022 Update from the official website - bis.gov.in.

However you can download the BIS SSA Admit Card/Exam Schedule 2022 Update directly from the link given below.

Direct Link to Download: BIS SSA Admit Card/Exam Schedule 2022 Update





As per the short notice released, the written exam for the post of Senior Secretariat Assistant (SSA) and Personal Assistant vide Advertisement NO. 2/2022/ESTT will be held on 21 September 2022 (Wednesday) at various exam centers spread all over the country.

Exam Pattern

Written exam for the Senior Secretariat Assistant (SSA) and Personal Assistant post will be held in Objective type Multiple Choice pattern. There will be total 150 objective questions consists of four subjects including-

General Intelligence and Reasoning 50 Questions General Awareness 25 Questions Quantitative Aptitude 25 Questions English Language 50 Questions





There will be total 150 maximum marks for the written test and 120 minute will be allotted for the exam.

Candidates who have to appear in the written exam can download their Admit Card from the official website after providing their login credentials to the link available on the official website.

How to Download: BIS Senior Secretariat Assistant/Personal Assistant Admit Card 2022