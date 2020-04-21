BMC Recruitment 2020, Applications Invited for 65 Driver Posts

BMC Recruitment 2020: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Driver. Candidates holding the requisite qualification can apply for BMC Driver Recruitment on or before by 28 April 2020.
BMC Driver Important Dates:
Last date for submission of application: 28 April 2020 till 05: 30 PM
BMC Driver Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
Driver - 65 Posts
BMC Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
BMC Driver Educational Qualification:
- Candidates should be 10th class passed.
- Candidate should possess valid driver license
BMC Driver Recruitment 2020 Age Limit -
38 years
Physical Requirement:
Male Candidates
- Weight - 50 KG
- Height - 157 cm
Female Candidates
- Weight - 45 KG
- Height - 150 cm
Candidates can check more details on BMC Driver Jobs on official notification link given below
Download BMC Driver Official Notification PDF Here
How to Apply for BMC Driver Recruitment 2020 ?
Interested and eligible candidates can submit the application along with copies of required documents by email to mcgm.driver@mcgm.gov.in or to fExecutive Engineer (Transport), First Floor, , Dr E Moses Road, Worli, Mumbai – 400018 latest by 28 April 2020 till 5:30 PM.