BOI Officer Recruitment 2020: Apply Online @bankofindia.co.in

BOI Officer Recruitment 2020: Bank of India (BOI) has published a recruitment notification for recruitment of Security Officers and Fire Officer in Middle Management Grade/Scale-II. Eligible and interested candidates can apply to the post through official website from 07 December 2020 to 21 December 2020.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application - 07 December 2020

Last Date of Application - 21 December 2020

Bank of India Vacancy Details

Security Officers - 20 Posts

Fire Officer - 1 Posts

Salary:

Rs. 31705-1145/1- 32850-1310/10 – 45950

Eligibility Criteria for Officer Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Security Officers - Graduate from Recognized University or equivalent. A certification in computer course for minimum three months OR Information Technology or related paper as one of the subjects at graduation level or afterwards, is a must.The candidate should be an Officer with a minimum of five years of Commissioned Service in the Army/Navy/Air Force OR The candidate should be a police officer not below the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police with minimum 5 years of Service. OR The candidate should be of the rank equivalent to Assistant Commandant with minimum five years’ service in Paramilitary Forces.

Fire Officer - B.E. (Fire Engineering) from National Fire Service College, Nagpur or Divisional Officer Course from National Fire Service College, Nagpur OR BE (Fire Engineering) / B.Tech.(Safety & Fire Engineering / B. Tech (Fire Technology & Safety Engineering) from a University / Institution recognized by Govt of India with 5 years of experience in fire safety in high rise buildings. OR B.Sc from a University recognized by Govt of India and should have Passed Station Officers Course from National Fire Service College, Nagpur with 7 years of experience in fire safety in high rise buildings OR Higher Secondary from any recognized College / Institution and should have Passed Sub-Fire Officers College from National Fire Service College Nagpur with minimum 10 years of experience in fire safety in high rise buildings OR B.Sc. from any University recognized by Govt of India plus Graduate ship in Fire Engineering (GIFE) from Institution of Fire Engineers (India / UK) with minimum 2 years of experience in fire safety in high rise buildings

Age Limit:

Security Officers - 25 to 40 Years

Fire Officer - 25 to 30 Years

Selection Procedure for BOI Officer Post

Selection will be done by way of Personal Interview and/or Group Discussion (if conducted).

How to Apply for the Bank of India Recruitment 2020 for Officer ?

Candidates are required to go to the Bank’s website www.bankofindia.co.in and click on the ‘CAREER’ and then click on the link “Recruitment of Specialist Security Officers - Project No. 2020-21/3 Notice dated 01.11.2020”. This will open a new window in this window click on “APPLY ONLINE”.

BOI Recruitment Notification PDF

BOI Online Application

Application Fee: