BOI SO Recruitment 2022 Notification Released, Apply Online for 594 Vacancies @bankofindia.co.in from today onwards

BOI SO Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released on bankofindia.co.in for 594 vacancies. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

BOI SO Recruitment 2022 Notification: Bank of India (BOI) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Officers in various streams upto Scale IV on regular and contract basis - Project No. 2021-22/3. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications for BOI SO Recruitment 2022 through online mode from today onwards.i.e. 26 April 2022. The last date for submission of online application is 10 May 2022. Candidates can check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details before submitting the online applications.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 26 April 2022

Last date for submission of online application: 10 May 2022

BOI SO Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Economist - 2 Posts

Statistification - 2 Posts

Risk Manager - 2 Posts

Credit Analyst - 53 Posts

Credit Officers - 484 Posts

Tech Appraisal - 9 Posts

IT Officers- Data Centre - 42 Posts

BOI SO Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Economist (On Regular basis) - Post Graduation degree in Economics/Econometrics.

Statistification - Full time Master’s / Post Graduate Degree in Statistics / Applied Statistics

Risk Manager - Certification in Financial Risk Management from Global Association of Risk(GARP)

OR Professional Risk Management Certification from PRIMA Institute OR Holder of Chartered Financial Analyst(CFA) from CFA Institute OR CA / ICWA OR Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA) Certificate/ Diploma of Information Systems Auditor (DISA) from ICIA/ISACA.

OR Professional Risk Management Certification from PRIMA Institute OR Holder of Chartered Financial Analyst(CFA) from CFA Institute OR CA / ICWA OR Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA) Certificate/ Diploma of Information Systems Auditor (DISA) from ICIA/ISACA. Credit Analyst - Two years Full time MBA in Finance /PGDM in Finance / CA / ICWA

Credit Officers - A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline with minimum 60% marks along with “MBA/PGDBM/PGDM/PGBM/ PGDBA with specialization in Finance / Banking and Finance from institute of repute (two/three year programme)” / Post-graduation degree in Commerce/ Science /Economics.

Tech Appraisal - Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering OR Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering with Masters/PG Diploma

IT Officers- Data Centre - First Division (minimum 60% marks) in BE/B.Tech in CSE/ IT/

E&C Or First Division (minimum 60% marks) in MCA/M.Sc(IT) from recognized University/Institute.

BOI SO Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

Economist (On Regular basis), Statistification, Risk Manager - 28 to 35 years

Credit Analyst - 30 to 38 years

Credit Officers - 20 to 30 years

Tech Appraisal - 25 to 35 years

IT Officers- Data Centre - 20 to 30 years

BOI SO Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

Selection will be through online test and/or GD and/or personal interview, depending on the number of applicants/eligible candidates.

Online Exam Pattern

The structure of online examination will be as under:

Name of Tests Maximum Marks Duration English Language 50 Composite Time of 150 Minutes Professional Knowledge 100 General Awareness with special reference to Banking Industry 25

Interview

Those who will qualify in the written exam will be called for Interview Round. The Bank may conduct the selection process only on the basis of Interview/GD without holding an online test. Accordingly, if the online examination is not conducted, an adequate number of candidates as decided by the Bank will be shortlisted for the interview based on their qualifications, experience, and overall suitability for the post.

Apply Online

BOI SO Recruitment 2022 Notification

BOI SO Recruitment 2022 Application Form

Candidates can apply only online from 26.04.2022 to 10.05.2022 and no other mode of application will be accepted.

BOI SO Recruitment 2022 Application Fee