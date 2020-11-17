BPSC 31st Judicial Service Admit Card 2020 to Release on 23 November @bpsc.bih.nic.in, Check Details Here

BPSC 31st Judicial Service Admit Card 2020: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will release admit card of written prelims exam for 31st Judiciary Service on 23 December 2020. Candidates can download BPSC 31 Judicial Admit Card from BPSC website - bpsc.bih.nic.in, once released. No admit card shall be sent by post.

BPSC 31 Judicial Services Competitive Exam is scheduled to be held on 06 December 2020 (Sunday) in two shifts. The exam will have objective type questions on:

Paper Subject Marks Exam Time Paper 1 General Studies 100 marks Morning Shift - 11:30 AM to 1 PM Paper 2 Law 150 marks Afternoon Shift -2 PM to 4 PM

The candidates are required to score a minimum of 45% marks (40% marks for reserved candidates) in order to qualify the test.

The candidates who would qualify in BPSC 31 Judicial Prelims Exam shall be called for BPSC 31 Judicial Mains Exam. Those who qualify in the mains shall appear for interview round which is of 100 marks. The candidates can check syllabus and other details on BPSC 31 Judicial Service through the link below:

BPSC 31st Judicial Service Exam Details

BPSC had invited applications for recruitment of 221 vacancies to the post of Bihar Civil Judge through online mode.

BPSC 31 Judicial Service Exam Admit Card Notice PDF