BPSC 64th CCE Interview 2020 Date Announced @bpsc.nic.in, Check all details here

BPSC 64th CCE Interview 2020 Date: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the BPSC 64th CCE Interview 2020 Date on its website. All such candidates who have qualified the BPSC 64th CCE 2020 now can appear for the interview round.

According to the BPSC 64th CCE Interview 2020 Schedule, The Interview will be conducted from 1 December 2020 to 23 December 2020. Candidates can check the list of selected candidates for BPSC 64th CCE Interview 2020 in the provided link given below.

The commission will upload BPSC 64th CCE Interview 2020, Admit Card, prior 1 week of the commencement of the exam. The candidates will be able to download BPSC 64th CCE Interview 2020 Admit Card by their registration number, date of birth at the login page. No paper admit card to be allotted to any candidate.

All candidates are required to bring all essential documents including graduation degree, caste certificate, two passport size photos, photo identity card etc on the day of Interview. If any candidate fails to produce documents at the time of the interview, no further chance will be given to the candidate. All candidates are advised to keep two copies of the documents at the time of Interview.

No candidate will be allowed to enter in the examination hall along with the Mobile Phone, Gadgets, Bluetooth, Wi-fi, Bluetooth, Electronic, Pen etc. Candidates can check Roll Number Wise BPSC 64th CCE Interview 2020 Schedule in the provided link given below.

Check Roll Number Wise BPSC 64th CCE Interview 2020 Schedule

