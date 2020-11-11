BEL Recruitment 2020 for 1000+ Trainee Engineer, Project Engineer and Other Posts Across India Apply Online @bel-india.in

BEL Recruitment 2020: Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) is inviting applications for recruitment to the post of Project Engineer - I, Project Officer, Trainee Engineer - I, Trainee Engineer - II and Trainee Officer across the country. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for the posts on official website of BEL i.e. bel-india.in on or before the last date.

Important Date

Closing Date for submission of application form for Bangalore and Panchkula: 25 November 2020

Closing Date for submission of application form for Export Manufacturing SBU, Bengaluru Complex and IPSS Project, Bengaluru Unit: 21 November 2020

BEL Vacancy Details

Bangalore Location:

Project Engineer I - 118 Posts

Electronics – 80

Mechanical – 24

Computer Science -06

Electrical – 06

Civil – 02

Project Officer (HR) -1 - 5 Posts

Human Resources – 05

Trainee Engineer-I - 418 Posts



Electronics – 254

Mechanical -137

Computer Science-11

Electrical- 10

Civil – 02

Environmental Engineering -01

Architecture – 01

Chemical – 02

Trainee Officer (Finance)-I - 8 Posts

Finance – 08

Export Manufacturing SBU, Bengaluru Complex (FLC/Election Duty for EM SBU):

Trainee Engineer -1 100 Posts

Project Engineer-1 - 125 Posts

IPSS Project, Bengaluru Unit (Ambala, Bhatinda, Adampur, Halwara, Chandigarh, Tezpur, Jorhat, Palam, Gwalior, Hindan, Agra, Gorakhpur and Bareilly)

Trainee Engineer-II - 160 Posts

Panchkula Unit and Project Sites

Trainee Engineer–I (Electronics): 15 Posts

Trainee Engineer–I (Mechanical): 18 Posts

Trainee Officer–I (Finance): 02 Posts

Trainee Engineers-II: 60 Posts

Project Engineer–I (Electronics): 25 Posts

Project Engineer–I (Civil): 02 Posts

Project Engineer–I (Electrical): 02 Posts

Project Officer–I (Human Resource): 01 Post

Eligibility Criteria for Trainee Engineer, Project Engineer and Other Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Trainee Engineer–I - B.E./B.Tech/B.Sc/B.Arch Engineering degree in relevant discipline from reputed University/ Institution/ College with First Class for General / OBC / EWS candidates and Pass Class for SC/ST/PWD Candidates.

Project Engineer–I - B.E./B.Tech/B.Sc Engineering degree in relevant discipline from reputed University / Institution / College with First Class for General/OBC/EWS candidates and Pass Class for SC/ST/PWD Candidates.

Trainee Officer (Finance) - Two years MBA in Finance from reputed University/ Institution/ College with First Class for General / OBC / EWS candidates & Pass Class for SC/ST/PWD Candidates.

Project Officer HR - 2 years in MBA/MSW in HR/ PG Degree/ PG Diploma in Human Resource Management/ Personnel Management/ Industrial Relations from reputed University/ Institution/ College with First Class for General / OBC / EWS candidates and Pass Class for SC/ST/PWD Candidates.

Trainee Engineer-II - BE/B.Tech in Electronics/ Electronics & Communication/ Electronics & Telecommunication OR Masters in Computer Application (MCA)and minimum of 2 years of post-qualification experience

Age Limit:

Project Engineer–I and Project Officer - 28 Years

Trainee Engineer I and Trainee Officer (Finance)- 25 Years

Trainee Engineer-II - 28 Years

Salary:

Project Engineer–I and Project Officer

1st Year - Rs. 35,000/-, 2nd Year - Rs. 40,000/-, 3rd Year - Rs. 45,000/-, 4th Year - Rs. 50,000/-

Trainee Engineer I and Trainee Officer

1st Year - Rs. 25,000/-, 2nd Year - Rs. 28,000/-, 3rd Year - Rs. 31,000/-

Trainee Engineer-II

Rs. 28,000/-, Rs. 31,000/- and Rs. 34,000/- during the 1st, 2nd and 3rd year of contract respectively

How to Apply for BEL Trainee Engineer, Project Engineer, Project Officer and Trainee Officer Recruitment 2020 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on official website of BEL on or before the last date.

BEL Recruitment Notification PDF:

Bangalore

Online Application Link

FLC/Election Duty for EM SBU

Application Link

IPSS Project, Bengaluru Unit

Application Link

Panchkula Unit

Application Fee: