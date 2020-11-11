BEL Recruitment 2020 for 1000+ Trainee Engineer, Project Engineer and Other Posts Across India Apply Online @bel-india.in

BEL Recruitment 2020: Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) is inviting applications for recruitment to the post of Project Engineer - I, Project Officer, Trainee Engineer - I, Trainee Engineer - II and Trainee Officer across the country. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for the posts on official website of BEL i.e. bel-india.in on or before the last date.
Important Date
Closing Date for submission of application form for Bangalore and Panchkula: 25 November 2020
Closing Date for submission of application form for Export Manufacturing SBU, Bengaluru Complex and IPSS Project, Bengaluru Unit: 21 November 2020
BEL Vacancy Details
Bangalore Location:
Project Engineer I - 118 Posts
- Electronics – 80
- Mechanical – 24
- Computer Science -06
- Electrical – 06
- Civil – 02
Project Officer (HR) -1 - 5 Posts
- Human Resources – 05
Trainee Engineer-I - 418 Posts
- Electronics – 254
- Mechanical -137
- Computer Science-11
- Electrical- 10
- Civil – 02
- Environmental Engineering -01
- Architecture – 01
- Chemical – 02
Trainee Officer (Finance)-I - 8 Posts
- Finance – 08
Export Manufacturing SBU, Bengaluru Complex (FLC/Election Duty for EM SBU):
- Trainee Engineer -1 100 Posts
- Project Engineer-1 - 125 Posts
IPSS Project, Bengaluru Unit (Ambala, Bhatinda, Adampur, Halwara, Chandigarh, Tezpur, Jorhat, Palam, Gwalior, Hindan, Agra, Gorakhpur and Bareilly)
- Trainee Engineer-II - 160 Posts
Panchkula Unit and Project Sites
- Trainee Engineer–I (Electronics): 15 Posts
- Trainee Engineer–I (Mechanical): 18 Posts
- Trainee Officer–I (Finance): 02 Posts
- Trainee Engineers-II: 60 Posts
- Project Engineer–I (Electronics): 25 Posts
- Project Engineer–I (Civil): 02 Posts
- Project Engineer–I (Electrical): 02 Posts
- Project Officer–I (Human Resource): 01 Post
Eligibility Criteria for Trainee Engineer, Project Engineer and Other Posts
Educational Qualification and Experience:
- Trainee Engineer–I - B.E./B.Tech/B.Sc/B.Arch Engineering degree in relevant discipline from reputed University/ Institution/ College with First Class for General / OBC / EWS candidates and Pass Class for SC/ST/PWD Candidates.
- Project Engineer–I - B.E./B.Tech/B.Sc Engineering degree in relevant discipline from reputed University / Institution / College with First Class for General/OBC/EWS candidates and Pass Class for SC/ST/PWD Candidates.
- Trainee Officer (Finance) - Two years MBA in Finance from reputed University/ Institution/ College with First Class for General / OBC / EWS candidates & Pass Class for SC/ST/PWD Candidates.
- Project Officer HR - 2 years in MBA/MSW in HR/ PG Degree/ PG Diploma in Human Resource Management/ Personnel Management/ Industrial Relations from reputed University/ Institution/ College with First Class for General / OBC / EWS candidates and Pass Class for SC/ST/PWD Candidates.
- Trainee Engineer-II - BE/B.Tech in Electronics/ Electronics & Communication/ Electronics & Telecommunication OR Masters in Computer Application (MCA)and minimum of 2 years of post-qualification experience
Age Limit:
- Project Engineer–I and Project Officer - 28 Years
- Trainee Engineer I and Trainee Officer (Finance)- 25 Years
- Trainee Engineer-II - 28 Years
Salary:
Project Engineer–I and Project Officer
- 1st Year - Rs. 35,000/-, 2nd Year - Rs. 40,000/-, 3rd Year - Rs. 45,000/-, 4th Year - Rs. 50,000/-
Trainee Engineer I and Trainee Officer
- 1st Year - Rs. 25,000/-, 2nd Year - Rs. 28,000/-, 3rd Year - Rs. 31,000/-
Trainee Engineer-II
- Rs. 28,000/-, Rs. 31,000/- and Rs. 34,000/- during the 1st, 2nd and 3rd year of contract respectively
How to Apply for BEL Trainee Engineer, Project Engineer, Project Officer and Trainee Officer Recruitment 2020 ?
Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on official website of BEL on or before the last date.
BEL Recruitment Notification PDF:
Application Fee:
- Trainee Engineer – I/ Trainee Officer – I & Trainee Engineer – II Rs. 200/-
- Project Engineer –I/ Project Officer – I - Rs. 500/-
- No Fee for PWD, SC and ST Category Candidates