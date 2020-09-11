BPSC 64th Civil Service Interview Date 2020 Released @bpsc.bih.nic.in, Check Bihar CCE Updates Here

BPSC 64th Civil Service Interview Date 2020: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC), on 11 September 2020, has released has published an important notice for BPSC Civil Service 64th Exam 2020. As per BPSC Notice, the interview for the post of Combined Competitive Exam (CCE) is tentatively scheduled to be held from 01 December 2020. The commission will upload the complete BPSC CCE 64th Interview Scheduled on official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The candidates who have passed the mains exam can appear for the interview on schedule date and time. 64th Main Exam was conducted from 12 July to 16 July 2019 A total of 3799 candidates have been qualified in the mains exam.

BPSC CCE final merit list will be prepared on the basis of performance Main Exam and Interview.

The Commission had conducted the CCE Pre Exam on 16 December 2018.64th Civil Prelims Result on 16 February 2019 in which 295444 candidates appeared out of which 190109 candidates qualified the exam.

The recruitment is being done to fill 1465 for various posts such as Police Vice-Chancellor, Municipal Executive Officer, Block Panchayati Raj Officer etc. through BPSC 64th Exam .

The candidates are advised to keep a track on the official website for BPSC 64th Interview latest updates.

Download BPSC 64th Civil Service Interview Date PDF