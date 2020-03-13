BPSC 65 CCE Prelims Marks 2019-20 Released @bpsc.bih.nic.in, Check Direct Link Here

BPSC 65 CCE Result 2020: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the Prelims Marks for BPSC 65th Prelims 2019 on its official website. All such candidates appeared in the BPSC 65 CCE Prelims 2020 exam can check their marks available on the official website of Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC)i.e.-bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Candidates can check their Prelims Marks after providing the login credentials like Roll No, Date of Birth etc on the official website of Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC).

Recently Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has declared the BPSC 65 CCE Result 2020 on the official website.

A total of 6517 candidates have qualified for BPSC 65 PT exam. More than 3 lakhs candidates appeared in BPSC CCE 2019

It is noted that Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) had conducted BPSC 65 PT Prelims 2020 Exam on 15 October 2020. BPSC CCE Mains Exam is scheduled to be held in the month of April 2020.

Under BPSC 65th Recruitment process, commission is set to recruit 434 posts of Police Vice-Chancellor, Inspector, Municipal Executive Officer, Block Panchayati Raj Officer, Labor Enforcement Officer etc.

Direct Link for BPSC 65 CCE Prelims Marks 2020





How to Check Direct Link for BPSC 65 CCE Prelims Marks 2020

Visit the official website i.e. bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Visit to the Mark Sheet section available on the Home Page.

Click on the link and provide the Name of Exam given on the Home Page.

Provide your login credentials given on in the new window.

After providing your login credentials, you will get your marks.

You May Also Read

CMET Recruitment 2020 for Project Scientist Posts

NRIDA Recruitment 2020 for Assistant Consultant and Other Posts, Apply Till March 25

APPSC Group 1 Revised Mains Exam Schedule 2019 Announced



Candidates are advised to check the official website of Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) for latest updates regarding the BPSC 65 CCE Exam. For further latest update regarding the various Government jobs Notification/Exam Dates/Schedule /Admit Card/Result etc, you can also check the www.jagranjosh.com.