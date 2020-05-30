Study at Home
BPSC 65th Mains Exam: Date Extended of Online Application @bpsc.bih.nic.in till 24 June: Get Direct Link Here

BPSC 65th Mains Exam Update: Online Application Date extended @ bpsc.bih.nic.in for BPSC 65th Mains & BPSC AE 2020. Apply online for BPSC Assistant Engineer AE recruitment and 65th Mains exam till 24 June. Check detailed process, revised exam dates and Get direct link of online application form here.

May 30, 2020 15:41 IST
BPSC 65th Mains
BPSC 65th Mains & BPSC AE 2020: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has extended the last date of application for BPSC AE (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical) 2020 and BPSC 65th Mains exams till 24 June @ bpsc.bih.nic.in. Candidates who have cleared the BPSC 65th Prelims can now apply for the Mains exam by visiting the website onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in. The application or examination fees for the BPSC 65th Mains can now be paid up to 10 June and Candidates can send the hard copy of application form through speed post by 30 June. On the other hand for BPSC Assistant Engineer (AE) recruitment 2020, candidates can register by 8 June 2020 and pay exam fees by 18 June 2020. The application process for BPSC 65th Mains & BPSC AE 2020 involve three steps - Registration, Application Fees and Application Form. Check below the detailed process along with the Mains exam details.

Apply for BPSC AE & 65th Mains - Direct Link

Candidates first need to register for the BPSC AE Civil, Mechanical & Electrical 2020 & BPSC 65th Mains on the official website. On the next day of registration, the link for paying application fees becomes active at 11 AM. Pay the application fees through Internet Banking/Debit or Credit Card. On the next day of submitting fees, the application form link becomes active at 11 AM. Now, fill the complete application form. Candidates can send the hard copy of this filled application form to the BPSC office till 30th June 2020, in case of BPSC 65th Mains.

Have a look at revised dates:

BPSC 65th Mains: Exam Dates

Start Date of BPSC 65th Mains Application

4 May 2020

Last Date to Pay Fee

10 June 2020

Last Date to Fill Application Form

24 June 2020

Send form to BPSC

30 June 2020

Mains Exam date

June 2020

BPSC AE 2020: Important Dates

Start of Online Application Process: 4 May 2020

Last Date to Register: 8 June 2020

Last Date to Pay Fee: 18 June 2020

Last Date to Fill Application Form: 24 June 2020

BPSC AE & BPSC 65th Mains: Application Process

Step 1: Visit onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Login using Username & Password of Prelims exam

Step 3: Make payment by clicking on Online Payment

Step 4: Fill Application Form

Step 5: Submit & Download filled application form

Step 6: Send the hard copy of form to BPSC through speed post by 30 June

Mains 65th Application Fees

Gen/Other: Rs 750
SC/ST/Women/PwD: Rs 200

BPSC 65th Mains Exam Pattern

Name of Paper

Total Marks

Time

General Hindi (Qualifying)

100

3 Hours

General Studies Paper 1

300

3 Hours

General Studies Paper 2

300

3 Hours

Optional Paper

300

3 Hours

- Mains exam is subjective in nature

- The General Hindi is qualifying in nature

- General Studies Question Paper is available in Hindi and English languages.

- The final scores of Mains will be given out of 900 marks in GS Paper 1, GS Paper 2 and Optional Paper.

- Candidates who qualify Mains will be called for Interview

