BPSC 66th Notification 2020 Expected Soon @bpsc.nic.in: Check BPSC 66th CCE Exam Date, Eligibility, Application Process, Selection Process Here

BPSC 66th Notification 2020: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is expected to release the notification for 66th Combined Competitive (Pre) Exam 2020, soon, on its official website. As per the Exam Calendar 2020-21 issued by BPSC, Bihar 66th Prelims Exam is tentatively scheduled to be held in the last week of June 2020. However, due to nation-wide lockdown and COVID - 19 spread, there could be a possibility for the delay of BPSC 66th Prelims Exam and BPSC 66th CCE Notification 2020.

BPSC 66th Application will be invited through online mode. Candidates would be able to apply online for BPSC 66th PCS Exam, once the notification released, on BPSC official website bpsc.bih.nic.in. Before conducting the exam, the commission will release BPSC 66th Prelims Admit Card. The Candidates, who will successfully apply for the BPSC 66th Posts, can download their admit card from the official website.

All such candidates who are willing to appear in 66th BPSC CCE Pre Exam 2020 are advised to keep a track on the official website for BPSC Bihar CCE Exam 2020 updates.

Last Year, BPSC had released the 65th CCE official notification on 04 July 2019 for the recruitment of 434 vacancies in the Bihar Civil Services. The was started on 10 July and the last date for registration was 30 July 2019. BPSC 65th Prelims Exam was conducted on 15 October 2019 and BPSC 65th Result was announced on 6 March 2020. A total of 6522 candidates have successfully qualified for mains exam.

BPSC 65th Mains Exam is scheduled to be held in the month of June 2020.

BPSC Calendar PDF 2020-21

BPSC 66th Exam 2020 Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application – to release soon

Last Date for Submitting Online Application - to release soon

Date of BPSC 66th Computer Based Written Exam – last week of June 2020

BPSC 66th Exam 2020 Vacancy Details (Based on previous year exam)



General Administration Department of Bihar Civil Services (Subdivision Officer) / Preferential Sub Committee and equivalent officers of General Administration

Police Vice-Chancellor, Home Department (Rakuchi Branch)

District Sustainer Home Department (Special Branch)

Aber Register / Joint Aber Register, Bihar Registrar Service, Prohibition Product, and Registrar Department

Election commissioner election office

Notification Officer / District Newcastle Officer (Gazetted) Labor Department

District Minority Welfare Officer Minority Welfare Department

Bihar Education Service (Administration Sub-Cadre) Education Division

Assistant Director Co-District Public Relations Officer and Public Relations Department

Rural development officer rural development

Municipal Executive Officer Municipal Development & Housing Department

Fulfilling Inspector Department of Food and Consumer Protection

Block Panchayati Raj Officer Panchayati Raj Department

Labor Enforcement Officer (Unregistered), Department of Labor Resources

Block Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribe Collectorate Officer Anisu and Anu Tribal District Department

Salary:

9,300 – 34,800/- + Grade Pay Rs. 5400/-, 4800/-, 4200/-

Eligibility Criteria for BPSC 66th Exam 2020



Educational Qualification and Experience:

Graduate or equivalent from any recognised institution or University.

Age Limit:

General Male - 37 Years

General Female/ OBC/ OBC (Male/Female) - 40 years

SC / SC (Male/Female) - 42 years

Selection Procedure for BPSC Civil Service

The selection will be done on the basis of Preliminary Exam, Main Exam, and Interview.

How to Apply for BPSC 66th Exam 2020 for Civil Service Posts ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online to the post through the official website www.bpsc.bih.nic.in