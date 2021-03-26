Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here to join us Live

BPSC 66th Mains Exam From 5 June 2021: Online Form on 6 April for CCE @bpsc.bih.nic.in, Download Notification Here

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released an important notification regarding 66th Combined Competitive Mains Exam 2020 (66th CCE Mains) on its website - bpsc.bih.nic.in. Download BB 66th Mains Notification, Check Online Form Link, Exam Date, Exam Pattern, Syllabus Here, Important Dates Here

Created On: Mar 26, 2021 17:38 IST
BPSC 66th Mains Exam
BPSC 66th Mains Exam

BPSC 66th Mains Exam 2021: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released an important notification regarding 66th Combined Competitive Mains Exam 2020 (66th CCE Mains) on its website - bpsc.bih.nic.in. As per the notice, all those candidates can have qualified in BPSC 66th Prelims Exam are required to apply for BPSC 66th Mains Exam through online mode on official website - bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC 66th Mains Application Form will be available from 06 April and the last date for submitting BPSC 66th Mains Online Form is 30 April 2021. The candidates are also required to submit hard copy of online and necessary documents to BPSC, 15, Nehru Paath (Beli Road), Patna - 800001on or before 07 May 2021. They should mention their Registration Number, Bar Code and Submitted Application Number on the hard copy. The candidates can more detailed regarding the BPSC Civil Service 66th Mains Application through advertisement below:

BPSC 66th Mains Notification Download

BPSC 66th Mains Exam is tentatively scheduled to be held from 05 June 2021. The detailed exam schedule shall be released in due course.

BPSC 66th Important Dates

Event

Dates

BPSC 66th Mains Application Starting Date

06 April 2021

BPSC 66th Mains Online Form Last Date

30 April 2021

Last Date for submitting Print out of BPSC 66th Mains Form and other documents

07 May 2021

BPSC 66th Mains Exam Date

From 05 June 2021

BPSC 66th Mains Admit Card Date

May 2021

BPSC 66th Mains Result Date

To be released

BPSC 66th Mains Exam Pattern:

Name of Paper

Total Marks

Time

General Hindi (Qualifying)

100

3 Hours

General Studies Paper 1

300

3 Hours

General Studies Paper 2

300

3 Hours

Optional Paper

300

3 Hours
  1. The mains exam is subjective in nature
  2. BPSC 66th Mains General Hindi Paper is qualifying in nature
  3. General Studies Question Paper is available in Hindi and English languages.
  4. The final scores of Mains will be given out of 900 marks in GS Paper 1, GS Paper 2 and Optional Paper.

BPSC 66th Mains Admit Card 2021

The commission will upload BPSC 66th Mains Exam Admit Card in the month of May 2021. No, admit cards will be issued to any candidates by post. Candidates will be required to download BPSC 66th Mains Exam Admit Card from the official website.

BPSC 66th Mains Syllabus

General Hindi (Qualifying)

Hindi Essay

Grammar

Syntax

Summarisation

GS Paper 1

Indian Modern History

Indian culture

Bihar's role in Indian freedom struggle

Santhal Uprising in Bihar

Birsa movement

Champaran Satyagrah

Quit India Movement

Mauryan and Pal art

Patna Qulam painting

Roles of Gandhi, Tagore and Nehru

Current Affairs National & International importance

Statistical analysis, graphs and diagrams

GS Paper 2

Indian Polity

Indian economy and Indian Geography

Role and impact of science and technology

Optional Paper

Candidates can choose the optional subject from following subjects:

Agriculture

Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Science

Anthropology

Botany

Chemistry

Civil Engineering

Commerce & Accountancy

Economics

Electrical Engineering

Geography

Geology

History

Labour and Social Welfare

Law

Management

Mathematics

Mechanical Engineering

Philosophy

Physics

Political Science & International Relations

Psychology

Public Administration

Sociology

Statistics

Zoology

Hindi Language and Literature

English Language and Literature

Urdu Language and Literature

Bangla Language and Literature

Sanskrit Language and Literature

Persian Language and Literature

Arabic Language and Literature

Pali Language and Literature

Maithili Language and Literature

BPSC 66th Interview

All candidates who would qualify in the mains exam shall be called for BPSC CCE 66th Interview Round.

 

FAQ

What is BPSC 66th Mains Admit Card Date ?

The admit card is expected in the month of May 2021

What is bpsc 66th mains exam date 2021 ?

The exam is scheduled to held from 5 June 2021

What is the last date for submitting Bihar 66th Mains Form ?

30 April 2021

What is the starting date for submitting BPSC 66th Mains Application ?

6 April 2021
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next