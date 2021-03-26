BPSC 66th Mains Exam From 5 June 2021: Online Form on 6 April for CCE @bpsc.bih.nic.in, Download Notification Here

BPSC 66th Mains Exam 2021: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released an important notification regarding 66th Combined Competitive Mains Exam 2020 (66th CCE Mains) on its website - bpsc.bih.nic.in. As per the notice, all those candidates can have qualified in BPSC 66th Prelims Exam are required to apply for BPSC 66th Mains Exam through online mode on official website - bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC 66th Mains Application Form will be available from 06 April and the last date for submitting BPSC 66th Mains Online Form is 30 April 2021. The candidates are also required to submit hard copy of online and necessary documents to BPSC, 15, Nehru Paath (Beli Road), Patna - 800001on or before 07 May 2021. They should mention their Registration Number, Bar Code and Submitted Application Number on the hard copy. The candidates can more detailed regarding the BPSC Civil Service 66th Mains Application through advertisement below:

BPSC 66th Mains Notification Download

BPSC 66th Mains Exam is tentatively scheduled to be held from 05 June 2021. The detailed exam schedule shall be released in due course.

BPSC 66th Important Dates

Event Dates BPSC 66th Mains Application Starting Date 06 April 2021 BPSC 66th Mains Online Form Last Date 30 April 2021 Last Date for submitting Print out of BPSC 66th Mains Form and other documents 07 May 2021 BPSC 66th Mains Exam Date From 05 June 2021 BPSC 66th Mains Admit Card Date May 2021 BPSC 66th Mains Result Date To be released

BPSC 66th Mains Exam Pattern:

Name of Paper Total Marks Time General Hindi (Qualifying) 100 3 Hours General Studies Paper 1 300 3 Hours General Studies Paper 2 300 3 Hours Optional Paper 300 3 Hours

The mains exam is subjective in nature BPSC 66th Mains General Hindi Paper is qualifying in nature General Studies Question Paper is available in Hindi and English languages. The final scores of Mains will be given out of 900 marks in GS Paper 1, GS Paper 2 and Optional Paper.

BPSC 66th Mains Admit Card 2021

The commission will upload BPSC 66th Mains Exam Admit Card in the month of May 2021. No, admit cards will be issued to any candidates by post. Candidates will be required to download BPSC 66th Mains Exam Admit Card from the official website.

BPSC 66th Mains Syllabus

General Hindi (Qualifying)

Hindi Essay

Grammar

Syntax

Summarisation

GS Paper 1

Indian Modern History

Indian culture

Bihar's role in Indian freedom struggle

Santhal Uprising in Bihar

Birsa movement

Champaran Satyagrah

Quit India Movement

Mauryan and Pal art

Patna Qulam painting

Roles of Gandhi, Tagore and Nehru

Current Affairs National & International importance

Statistical analysis, graphs and diagrams

GS Paper 2

Indian Polity

Indian economy and Indian Geography

Role and impact of science and technology

Optional Paper

Candidates can choose the optional subject from following subjects:

Agriculture

Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Science

Anthropology

Botany

Chemistry

Civil Engineering

Commerce & Accountancy

Economics

Electrical Engineering

Geography

Geology

History

Labour and Social Welfare

Law

Management

Mathematics

Mechanical Engineering

Philosophy

Physics

Political Science & International Relations

Psychology

Public Administration

Sociology

Statistics

Zoology

Hindi Language and Literature

English Language and Literature

Urdu Language and Literature

Bangla Language and Literature

Sanskrit Language and Literature

Persian Language and Literature

Arabic Language and Literature

Pali Language and Literature

Maithili Language and Literature

BPSC 66th Interview

All candidates who would qualify in the mains exam shall be called for BPSC CCE 66th Interview Round.