BPSC 66th Mains Exam From 5 June 2021: Online Form on 6 April for CCE @bpsc.bih.nic.in, Download Notification Here
Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released an important notification regarding 66th Combined Competitive Mains Exam 2020 (66th CCE Mains) on its website - bpsc.bih.nic.in. Download BB 66th Mains Notification, Check Online Form Link, Exam Date, Exam Pattern, Syllabus Here, Important Dates Here
BPSC 66th Mains Exam 2021: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released an important notification regarding 66th Combined Competitive Mains Exam 2020 (66th CCE Mains) on its website - bpsc.bih.nic.in. As per the notice, all those candidates can have qualified in BPSC 66th Prelims Exam are required to apply for BPSC 66th Mains Exam through online mode on official website - bpsc.bih.nic.in.
BPSC 66th Mains Application Form will be available from 06 April and the last date for submitting BPSC 66th Mains Online Form is 30 April 2021. The candidates are also required to submit hard copy of online and necessary documents to BPSC, 15, Nehru Paath (Beli Road), Patna - 800001on or before 07 May 2021. They should mention their Registration Number, Bar Code and Submitted Application Number on the hard copy. The candidates can more detailed regarding the BPSC Civil Service 66th Mains Application through advertisement below:
BPSC 66th Mains Notification Download
BPSC 66th Mains Exam is tentatively scheduled to be held from 05 June 2021. The detailed exam schedule shall be released in due course.
BPSC 66th Important Dates
|
Event
|
Dates
|
BPSC 66th Mains Application Starting Date
|
06 April 2021
|
BPSC 66th Mains Online Form Last Date
|
30 April 2021
|
Last Date for submitting Print out of BPSC 66th Mains Form and other documents
|
07 May 2021
|
BPSC 66th Mains Exam Date
|
From 05 June 2021
|
BPSC 66th Mains Admit Card Date
|
May 2021
|
BPSC 66th Mains Result Date
|
To be released
BPSC 66th Mains Exam Pattern:
|
Name of Paper
|
Total Marks
|
Time
|
General Hindi (Qualifying)
|
100
|
3 Hours
|
General Studies Paper 1
|
300
|
3 Hours
|
General Studies Paper 2
|
300
|
3 Hours
|
Optional Paper
|
300
|
3 Hours
- The mains exam is subjective in nature
- BPSC 66th Mains General Hindi Paper is qualifying in nature
- General Studies Question Paper is available in Hindi and English languages.
- The final scores of Mains will be given out of 900 marks in GS Paper 1, GS Paper 2 and Optional Paper.
BPSC 66th Mains Admit Card 2021
The commission will upload BPSC 66th Mains Exam Admit Card in the month of May 2021. No, admit cards will be issued to any candidates by post. Candidates will be required to download BPSC 66th Mains Exam Admit Card from the official website.
BPSC 66th Mains Syllabus
General Hindi (Qualifying)
Hindi Essay
Grammar
Syntax
Summarisation
GS Paper 1
Indian Modern History
Indian culture
Bihar's role in Indian freedom struggle
Santhal Uprising in Bihar
Birsa movement
Champaran Satyagrah
Quit India Movement
Mauryan and Pal art
Patna Qulam painting
Roles of Gandhi, Tagore and Nehru
Current Affairs National & International importance
Statistical analysis, graphs and diagrams
GS Paper 2
Indian Polity
Indian economy and Indian Geography
Role and impact of science and technology
Optional Paper
Candidates can choose the optional subject from following subjects:
Agriculture
Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Science
Anthropology
Botany
Chemistry
Civil Engineering
Commerce & Accountancy
Economics
Electrical Engineering
Geography
Geology
History
Labour and Social Welfare
Law
Management
Mathematics
Mechanical Engineering
Philosophy
Physics
Political Science & International Relations
Psychology
Public Administration
Sociology
Statistics
Zoology
Hindi Language and Literature
English Language and Literature
Urdu Language and Literature
Bangla Language and Literature
Sanskrit Language and Literature
Persian Language and Literature
Arabic Language and Literature
Pali Language and Literature
Maithili Language and Literature
BPSC 66th Interview
All candidates who would qualify in the mains exam shall be called for BPSC CCE 66th Interview Round.