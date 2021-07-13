BPSC 66 Mains Admit Card Soon @bpsc.bih.nic.in: Exam from 29 July 2021 for 8000+ Candidates

BPSC 66th Combined Competitive Mains Exam 2020 (66th CCE Mains) Admit Card will be soon released by Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on bpsc.bih.nic.in. Details Here

BPSC 66th Mains Admit Card 2021: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is soon going to release the admit card for 66th Combined Competitive Mains Exam 2020 (66th CCE Mains). BPSC 66 Admit Card for mains exam will uploaded one week before the exam i.e. in third week of July on official website i.e. bpsc.bih.nic.in. No admit card will be sent by post.

BPSC 66 Mains Exam is scheduled to be held from 29 July, 30 July and 31 July 2021 in two shifts as follow:

BPSC 66th Mains Exam Pattern, Date and Time

Name of Paper Date of the Exam Time Total Marks Time General Hindi (Qualifying) 29 July 2021 (Thursday) 10 AM to 1 PM 100 3 Hours General Studies Paper 1 29 July 2021 (Thursday) From 2 PM to 5 PM 300 3 Hours General Studies Paper 2 30 July 2021 (Friday) 10 AM to 1 PM 300 3 Hours Optional Paper 31 July 2021 (Saturday) From 2 PM to 5 PM 300 3 Hours

How to Download BPSC 66th Mains Admit Card ?



Go to official website of BPSC - bpsc.bih.nic.in. Click on the link given for the admit card Enter your details such as roll number/registration number/application number and date of birth Download BPSC 66th Mains Admit Card Candidates who clear the mains exam will be called for BPSC CCE 66th Interview Round.

BPSC had conducted the Prelims 66th Combined Competitive (Pre) Exam 2020 (66th CCE) on 27 December 2020 and 14 February 2021 and the result was announced on 24 March 2021 on bpsc.bih.nic.in.

A total of 280882 candidates were participated in the BPSC Civil Service Exam at 887 exam centres in 35 districts of Bihar. Out of which, 8997 candidates are qualified for the BPSC Mains Exam 2020-21.