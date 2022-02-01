BPSC 67th Prelims Date Announced @bpsc.bih.nic.in, Admit Cards Soon

BPSC 67th Prelims CCE has been announced by Bihar Public Service Commission on bpsc.bih.nic.in. Check Admit Card Release Date, Exam Date, Exam Pattern and other details here.

BPSC 67th Prelims Date: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the notice regarding the commencement of the 67th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination. Candidates who applied for BPSC 67th Recruitment Exam 2022 can download the notice from the official website of BPSC.i.e. bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC 67th Prelims CCE is scheduled to be held from 30 April 2022 at various exam centres. The admit cards for the same will be uploaded in due course of time. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website of BPSC.i.e. bpsc.bih.nic.in. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on 23 January 2022.

According to the reports, More than 6 lakh candidates have applied for BPSC 67th exam. The commission is going to recruit 723 vacancies in 16 departments. Candidates will be selected on three different levels – Preliminary Examination, Main Written Examination and Interview. The candidates who qualify for the preliminary exam will be shortlisted for the main exam and those who qualify for the main exam will be eligible for the interview round.

BPSC 67th Prelims Exam Pattern

BPSC 67th Combined Competitive Prelims exam will be objective type for 2 hours, carrying a total of 150 marks. The BPSC Prelims Exam consists of one General Studies Paper. The exam will be based on the following subjects.

General Knowledge

National/International Current Affairs

History of India and Bihar

Geography (India & Bihar)

Rivers (Bihar)

India's polity

Indian economy

Economy of Bihar after Freedom

Indian Movements and Contribution of Bihar

BPSC 67th Prelims Selection Criteria

The selection process of the candidates will be on the basis of the Preliminary Exam, Main Exam, and Interview.