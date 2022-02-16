BPSC ACF Result 2022 (Out) on bpsc.bih.nic.in, Check Download Link and Answer Keys Here

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the final Result for Assistant Conservator of Forests Competitive Examination on its official website @bpsc.bih.nic.in. Check how to download BPSC ACF Result 2022 link, Answer Keys and Cutoff details below here.

BPSC ACF Result 2022 Download: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the final result of the Assistant Conservator of Forests Competitive Exam against the Advt. No. 05/2019 on its website. Candidates who appeared in the BPSC ACF Exam 2022 can download the result along with series-wise answer keys through the official website of BPSC.i.e. bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The commission had conducted the interviews for the said posts from 10 to 12 February 2022 at various exam centers wherein 57 candidates appeared. The commission has prepared the final list of selected candidates on the basis of the performance of the candidates in written tests and interviews.

The commission will upload BPSC Assistant Conservator of Forests Competitive Exam Marks (Advt. No. 05/2019) in the Marksheet Colum of the official website. Candidates will be able to download BPSC ACF Marks 2022 by entering their registration number/roll number and date of birth. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.

BPSC ACF Cut Off Marks