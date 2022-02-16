JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Apply Before 21 Feb!

BPSC ACF Result 2022 (Out) on bpsc.bih.nic.in, Check Download Link and Answer Keys Here

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the final Result for Assistant Conservator of Forests Competitive Examination on its official website @bpsc.bih.nic.in. Check how to download BPSC ACF Result 2022 link, Answer Keys and Cutoff details below here.
 
Created On: Feb 16, 2022 11:03 IST
BPSC ACF Result 2022
BPSC ACF Result 2022
BPSC ACF Result 2022 Download: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the final result of the Assistant Conservator of Forests Competitive Exam against the Advt. No. 05/2019 on its website. Candidates who appeared in the BPSC ACF Exam 2022 can download the result along with series-wise answer keys through the official website of BPSC.i.e. bpsc.bih.nic.in. 
 
The commission had conducted the interviews for the said posts from 10 to 12 February 2022 at various exam centers wherein 57 candidates appeared. The commission has prepared the final list of selected candidates on the basis of the performance of the candidates in written tests and interviews. 
 
The commission will upload BPSC Assistant Conservator of Forests Competitive Exam Marks (Advt. No. 05/2019) in the Marksheet Colum of the official website. Candidates will be able to download BPSC ACF Marks 2022 by entering their registration number/roll number and date of birth. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates. 
 

BPSC ACF Cut Off Marks

 

Category

Cut Off Marks

 

Written Exam

 Final Exam

Unreserved

229

 294

Unreserved (Female)

207

 291

EWS

185

276

SC

175

245

BC

203

293

On the other side, the candidates can also download BPSC ACF Answer Key 2022 through the official website. The series-wise answer keys have been uploaded on the official website. Candidates are required to download BPSC ACF 2022 Answer keys and evaluate their marks.

How to Download BPSC ACF Final Result 2022?

  1. Visit the official website of BPSC.i.e. bpsc.bih.nic.in.
  2. Click on the 'BPSC ACF Final Result 2022' flashing on the homepage. 
  3.  A PDF will be opened. 
  4. Download BPSC ACF Final Result 2022 and save it for future reference. 

Download BPSC ACF Final Result 2022 PDF

Download BPSC ACF Answer Key 2022 PDF

 

FAQ

When will BPSC ACF Marks be released?

The commission will upload the BPSC Assistant Conservator of Forests Competitive Exam Marks on the official website soon.

When was BPSC ACF Exam conducted?

The commission had conducted the interviews for the said posts from 10 to 12 February 2022 at various exam centers wherein 57 candidates appeared.

How to Check BPSC ACF Result 2022?

Candidates who appeared in the BPSC ACF Exam 2022 can download the result along with series-wise answer keys through the official website of BPSC.i.e. bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Is the BPSC ACF Result 2020 Declared?

Yes.

Take Free Online Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) 2022 Mock Test

Start Now
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

9 + 7 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.