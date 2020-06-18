BPSC AE 2020, 65th Mains Application Last Date Extended again @ bpsc.bih.nic.in: Apply Online now till 30 June

BPSC 65th & BPSC AE 2020: Bihar Public Service Commission has once again extended the last date of online application for BPSC 65th Mains exam & BPSC Assistant Engineer (AE) - Civil/Mechanical/Electrical on its official website bpsc.bih.nic.in. Candidates can now fill BPSC 65th Mains & BPSC AE Application Form till 30th June and Pay the exam fee till 24th June 2020. Candidates who want to send their offline forms through the speed post can now do so by 4th July 2020. Here in this article, we have shared below the detailed application process along with the direct link on which candidates can apply online for the mains examination.

The BPSC 65th Prelims exam was held 15th October 2020, in which, 6522 candidates were declared as passed. These candidates were able to secure the BPSC 65th Cut Off marks. Now, these 6522 candidates need to appear for the Mains exam, the date of which will be declared soon by the Bihar Commission. As per the BPSC Selection Process, a candidate need to clear all the three stages to get recruitment in the Bihar State Civil Services. These three stages are - Prelims exam, Mains exam and Interview.

Let's have a look at the revised dates below:

Event BPSC AE 2020 BPSC 65th Mains Last Date of Registration 20 June 2020 - Last date to pay Exam Fee 26 June 2020 26 June 2020 Last Date to fill Mains application form 30 June 2020 30 June 2020 Last date to send application form through speed post 4 July 2020 4 July 2020

BPSC 65th Vacancy Details

The BPSC 65th recruitment exam aims to fill a total of 434 vacancies of following posts:

Bihar Civil Services (Subdivision Officer)

Police Vice-Chancellor

District Sustainer Home Department (Special Branch)

Aber Register/Joint Aber Register

Election commissioner

Notification Officer / District Newcastle Officer

District Minority Welfare Officer

Assistant Director Co-District

Public Relations Officer

Rural development officer

Municipal Executive Officer

Fulfilling Inspector

Labor Enforcement Officer

Block SC & ST Collectorate Officer

BPSC AE 2020 Vacancy Details

BPSC aims to fill a total of 255 vacancies of Assistant Engineer (AE) Civil/Electrical/Mechanical in the state department. On the other hand, BPSC AE (Civil) Exam 2020 aims to fill a total of 30 vacancies.