BPSC APO Mains Admit Card 2021 Out @bpsc.bih.nic.in: Download Assistant Prosecuting Officer Exam Hall Ticket Here

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the mains admit card for the post of Assistant Prosecuting Officer (APO) on bpsc.bih.nic.in. Download From Here

BPSC APO Mains Admit Card 2021: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the admit card of mains exam for the post of Assistant Prosecuting Officer (APO) on onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in. Candidates can download BPSC APO Admit Card 2021 from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in. No admit card shall be sent by post.

BPSC APO Mains Admit Card is also provided in this article for the of convenience of the candidates.

BPSC APO Mains Admit Card Download Link

As per the notice, BPSC APO Mains Exam will be held from 24 August to 27 August 2021 as follow:

Section Exam Date Exam Time Marks Duration General Studies 24 August 2021 From 10 AM to 1 PM 100 3 hours Hindi Language 24 August 2021 From 2 PM to 5 PM 100 3 hours English Language 25 August 2021 From 10 AM to 1 PM 100 3 hours Indian Penal Code, 1860 25 August 2021 From 2 PM to 5 PM 150 3 hours Indian Evidence Act, 1872 26 August 2021 From 10 AM to 1 PM 150 3 hours Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 26 August 2021 From 2 PM to 5 PM 150 3 hours Other Laws 27 August 2021 From 10 AM to 1 PM 150 3 hours

The candidates who qualify in the mains exam will be called for interview round.

BPSC had conducted the the prelims exam on 07 February 2021. BPSC APO Result was announced on 27 April 2021. As per the result, a total of 3995 candidates qualified had qualified in the exam. All candidates who have qualified in the prelims exam were invited to apply online for the mains upto 14 July 2021.

Those who have successfully register for the mains exam will now appear for the mains exam on scheduled date and time.

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC)had invited application for filling up 533 vacancies for the post of Assistant Prosecuting Officer (APO), against advertisement number 01/2020.

BPSC APO Mains Exam 2021 Notice