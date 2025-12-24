BPSC ASO Result 2025 Released at bpsc.bihar.gov.in, Download Scorecard PDF - Link Here

BPSC ASO Result 2025 Out: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the preliminary competitive examination result for the posts of Assistant Section Officer (ASO) against Advertisement number 37/2025. A total of 60,517 candidates appeared in the preliminary competitive examination held on September 10, 2025 across the state. The result has been released in PDF format containing the roll number of the shortlisted candidates in prelims round. Candidates who appeared in the written exam can download the result from the official website of BPSC-bpsc.bih.nic.in.
BPSC ASO Result 2025 Download Link
Based on the performance of candidates under combined and category-wise merit lists, the commission has published the results of a total of 668 successful candidates for the main examination. You can download the result pdf directly through the link given below-
|BPSC ASO Result 2025
|Download Link
BPSC ASO Result 2025 Overview
A total of 60,517 candidates appeared in the preliminary competitive examination held on September 10, 2025 across the state. Check overview of the recruitment drive given below-
|Event
|Details
|Post Name
|Assistant Section Officer
|Advt No
|37/2025
|Result Status
|Out
|Candidates appeared in prelims exam
|60,517
|Candidates qualified for mains exam
|668
|Official website
|bpsc.bih.nic.in
How to Check BPSC ASO Result 2025?
To download the BPSC ASO Result 2025, you can follow the steps given below-
1. Go to the official website: bpsc.bih.nic.in
2. On the homepage, look for a link like “Assistant Section Officer, Bihar Public Service Commission (Preliminary) Competitive Examination.
3. Click that link — you’ll be taken to a login page.
4. Click on the link and you will get the pdf in a new window.
5. Download or print the result pdf.
6. Save the same for future reference.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation