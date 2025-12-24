KARTET Result 2025
Focus
Quick Links

BPSC ASO Result 2025 Released at bpsc.bihar.gov.in, Download Scorecard PDF - Link Here

By Manish Kumar
Dec 24, 2025, 11:08 IST

BPSC ASO Result 2025 has been released by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) for the posts of Assistant Section Officer (ASO).  A total of 668 candidates have been selected for the main examination. Check all details here.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

BPSC ASO Result 2025 Out: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the preliminary competitive examination result for the posts of Assistant Section Officer (ASO) against Advertisement number 37/2025. A total of 60,517 candidates appeared in the preliminary competitive examination held on September 10, 2025 across the state. The result has been released in PDF format containing the roll number of the shortlisted candidates in prelims round. Candidates who appeared in the written exam can download the result from the official website of BPSC-bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC ASO Result 2025 Download Link

Based on the performance of candidates under combined and category-wise merit lists,  the commission has published the results of a total of 668 successful candidates for the main examination. You can download the result pdf directly through the link given below-

BPSC ASO Result 2025 Download Link 

BPSC ASO Result 2025 Overview 

A total of 60,517 candidates appeared in the preliminary competitive examination held on September 10, 2025 across the state. Check overview of the recruitment drive given below-

Event  Details 
Post Name Assistant Section Officer
Advt No 37/2025
Result Status Out
Candidates appeared in prelims exam  60,517
Candidates qualified for mains exam  668
Official website bpsc.bih.nic.in

How to Check BPSC ASO Result 2025?

To download the BPSC ASO Result 2025, you can follow the steps given below-

1. Go to the official website: bpsc.bih.nic.in
2. On the homepage, look for a link like “Assistant Section Officer, Bihar Public Service Commission (Preliminary) Competitive Examination.
3. Click that link — you’ll be taken to a login page.
4. Click on the link  and you will get the pdf in a new window. 
5. Download or print the result pdf.
6. Save the same for future reference. 

Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Content Manager

A Journalist and content professional with 13+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and Newstrackindia.com. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create content related to Education and Career sections including Notifications/News/Current Affairs etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News