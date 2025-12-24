BPSC ASO Result 2025 Released at bpsc.bihar.gov.in, Download Scorecard PDF - Link Here

BPSC ASO Result 2025 Out: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the preliminary competitive examination result for the posts of Assistant Section Officer (ASO) against Advertisement number 37/2025. A total of 60,517 candidates appeared in the preliminary competitive examination held on September 10, 2025 across the state. The result has been released in PDF format containing the roll number of the shortlisted candidates in prelims round. Candidates who appeared in the written exam can download the result from the official website of BPSC-bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC ASO Result 2025 Download Link

Based on the performance of candidates under combined and category-wise merit lists, the commission has published the results of a total of 668 successful candidates for the main examination. You can download the result pdf directly through the link given below-