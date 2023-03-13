BPSC Admit Card 2023 Release Date OUT: For Assistant Curator & Other Posts | Download Exam Schedule

Bihar PSC has released a short notice regarding the written exam schedule/admit card update for the Assistant Curator posts on its official website-bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC Assistant Curator Admit Card 2023 Update: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released a short notice regarding the written exam schedule/admit card update for the post of Assistant Curator/Research & Publication Officer/ Assistant Director on its official website. Commission will release the Admit Card one week before the written exam date for the post of Assistant Curator/Research & Publication Officer/ Assistant Director.

It is noted that the Commission is set to conduct the written exam for Assistant Curator/Research & Publication Officer/ Assistant Director posts on 25 March 2023 (Saturday). Candidates applied successfully for the above post can download their BPSC Assistant Curator Admit Card 2023 from the official website of BPSC-https://www.bpsc.bih.nic.in.

However you can download the BPSC Assistant Curator Admit Card 2023 update directly through the link given below.

According to the short notice released, BPSC will conduct the written exam for Assistant Curator/Research & Publication Officer/ Assistant Director post on 25 March 2023 in two sittings.

Paper I for Objective Paper will be held from 11.00 A.M. to 12.00 P.M. and Paper II will be held from 1.00 P.M. to 2.00 P.M.

Commission will upload the Admit card for the written exam for the above post one week before the date of examination on its official website. Candidates can download their Admit Card after providing login credentials to the link on the home page.

BPSC Assistant Curator Admit Card 2023: Overview

You can download the BPSC Assistant Curator Admit Card 2023 Update from the official website after following the steps given below.



How To Download: BPSC Assistant Curator Admit Card 2023 Update