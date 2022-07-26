BPSC AE DV Admit Card 2019 (Out) for Assistant Engineer Civil/Electrical Posts @bpsc.bih.nic.in, Check Download Link

Bihar PSC has released the admit card for the Assistant Engineer (Civil/Electrical) posts on its official website-bpsc.bih.nic.in. Check download link.

All those candidates who have qualified for the document verification round for the Assistant Engineer (Civil/Electrical) posts can download their admit card through the official website of BPSC-.bpsc.bih.nic.in.

You can download the BPSC Assistant Engineer DV Admit Card 2019 directly from the link given below.

Direct Link to Download: BPSC Assistant Engineer DV Admit Card 2019





In a bid to download the BPSC Assistant Engineer DV Admit Card 2019, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Your Roll No and Captcha given on the link on the official website.

It is noted that Commission will conduct the Document Verification for the Assistant Engineer, Electrical/Civil Competitive Examination on 27/29 July 2022.

Document verification for the Assistant Engineer, Civil Competitive Examination will be held on 27th July whereas for the Assistant Engineer, Electrical Competitive Examination, it DV will be conduct on 29th July, 2022.

Candidates qualified successfully for the document verification round for the Assistant Engineer, Electrical/Civil Competitive Examination against Advt. No. 02/2019 can download their Admit Card from the official website after following the steps given below.



How to Download: BPSC Assistant Engineer DV Admit Card 2019