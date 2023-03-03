BPSC Exam Date 2023 Released For Assistant Architect Post @bpsc.bih.nic.in: Download PDF Here

Bihar PSC has released short notice regarding the written exam schedule for Assistant Architect post on its official website-bpsc.bih.nic.in. Download PDF.

BPSC Assistant Architect Prelims Exam Schedule 2023: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released a short notice regarding the written exam for the post of Assistant Architect Written (Objective) Competitive Examination on its official website. Commission will be conducting the written exam in objective mode for Assistant Architect post against Advt. No. 08/2022 on 26 May 2023.

All those candidates who have to appear in the prelims exam for Assistant Architect can download the BPSC Assistant Prelims Exam Date 2023 from the official website of BPSC-bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The BPSC Assistant Prelims Exam Schedule 2023 is also available here and you can download directly after clicking the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: BPSC Assistant Architect Prelims Exam Schedule 2023





Event Details Post Name Assistant Architect Advt No 08/2022 Number of Posts 106 Exam Date 26 May 2023 Details Exam Programme To be announced soon

It is noted that earlier BPSC has published notification for recruitment of 106 vacancies for the post of Assistant Architect on its official website. A number of candidates applied for the above post launched in the state for which written exam will be held on 26 May 2023.

You can download the BPSC Assistant Prelims Exam Schedule 2023 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How To Download: BPSC Assistant Architect Prelims Exam Schedule 2023