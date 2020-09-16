BPSC Revised Result 2020 Out for Assistant Professor Posts @bpsc.bih.nic.in, Check Additional List Here

BPSC Assistant Professor 2020 Revised Result: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has declared the revised result for the post of Assistant Professor, P.S.M. in Govt. Medical Colleges & Hospitals under Health Dept., Govt. of Bihar. (Advt. No. 13/2017) on its official website. All such candidates appeared for the interview round for BPSC Assistant Professor posts can check the revised result available the official website of BPSC - bpsc.bih.nic.in.

As per the short notification released by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC), the revised result for the Assistant Professor for the P.S.M. posts has been uploaded on its official website. Earlier BPSC has declared the revised result for the Assistant Professor P.S.M. Posts against advt. no-13/2017 on 23 December 2019.

Now Commission has again released the Revised Result for the Assistant Professor P.S.M. Posts against advt. no-13/2017 on its official website. Candidates can check their Roll Number and Name with the Merit Serial as uploaded on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for BPSC Revised Result 2020 for Assistant Professor Posts





BPSC Revised Result 2020 for Assistant Professor Posts: Download Process

Visit the official website i.e. bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Visit to the Important Alerts section available on the Home Page.

Click on the link " Revised Results For the post of Assistant Professor, P.S.M. in Govt. Medical Colleges & Hospitals under Health Dept., Govt. of Bihar. (Advt. No. 13/2017)" given on the Home Page.

A New Window will open where you will get the PDF of the desired result.

Take Print Out of your result and save a copy for future reference.

Earlier Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) had invited applications for the post of Assistant Professor, P.S.M. in Govt. Medical Colleges & Hospitals under Health Dept, Govt of Bihar. (Advt No 13/2017) on its official website.