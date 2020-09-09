BPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2020 Notification out @bpsc.bih.nic.in, 315 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online from 10 Sep

BPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2020: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor in Govt. Engineering Colleges under Science & Technology Dept., Govt. of Bihar. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at bpsc.bih.nic.in.
BPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2020 Online Applications are going to start from 10 September 2020 and will continue till 29 September 2020. A total of 315 vacancies will be recruited in the faculty department out of which 18 vacancies are for Assistant Professor, Electrical & Electronics Engineering, 34 are for Assistant Professor, Computer Science & Engineering and 263 vacancies are for Assistant Professor, Mechanical Engineering. Candidates can check eligibility, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.
Important Dates:
- Registration Dates: 10 September 2020 to 29 September 2020
- Last date for submission of online application: 12 October 2020
- Last date for submission of application fee: 5 October 2020
- Last date for submission of hard copy of online application: 19 October 2020
BPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
Total no. Of vacancies - 315 Posts
- Assistant Professor, Electrical & Electronics Engineering - 18 Posts
- Assistant Professor, Computer Science & Engineering - 34 Posts
- Assistant Professor, Mechanical Engineering- 263 Posts
BPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Assistant Professor, Electrical & Electronics Engineering - B.E./B.Tech./B.Sc. (Engineering)/BS and ME/MTech/MS or integrated M.Tech. in Electrical and Electronics Engineering with first class or equivalent in any one of the degrees.
- Assistant Professor, Computer Science & Engineering - B.E./B.Tech./B.Sc. (Engineering)/BS and ME/MTech/MS or integrated M.Tech. in Computer Science and Engineering with first class or equivalent in any one of the degrees.
- Assistant Professor, Mechanical Engineering- B.E./B.Tech./B.Sc. (Engineering)/BS and ME/MTech/MS or integrated M.Tech. in Mechanical and Engineering with first class or equivalent in any one of the degrees.
BPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - minimum 22, maximum - no age limit
Download BPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF (1)
Download BPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF (2)
Download BPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF (3)
How to apply for BPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can apply online from 10 September 2020 to 29 September 2020. After submitting the online application, the candidates are required to take a printout of the hard copy of the application and submit the same along with the documents to the Bihar Public Service Commission latest by 19 October 2020.