BPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2020 Notification out @bpsc.bih.nic.in, 315 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online from 10 Sep

What is the qualification required for BPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2020?

Candidates holding B.E./B.Tech./B.Sc. (Engineering)/BS and ME/MTech/MS or integrated M.Tech. in the relevant stream are eligible to apply to post.

How to apply for BPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2020?

Interested candidates can apply online from 10 September 2020 to 29 September 2020. After submitting the online application, the candidates are required to take a printout of the hard copy of the application and submit the same along with the documents to the Bihar Public Service Commission latest by 19 October 2020.

What is the age limit required for BPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2020?

Candidates holding the requisite qualification must have attained the age of minimum 22 years. There will be no upper age limit for BPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2020.

What are the registration dates for BPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2020?

The candidates can apply for BPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2020 through the online mode from 10 to 29 September 2020.

How many vacancies are released for BPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2020?

A total of 315 vacancies will be recruited in the faculty department out of which 18 vacancies are for Assistant Professor, Electrical & Electronics Engineering, 34 are for Assistant Professor, Computer Science & Engineering and 263 vacancies are for Assistant Professor, Mechanical Engineering.