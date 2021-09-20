BPSC Auditor Prelims Answer Key 2021 OUT @bpsc.bih.nic.in, Download Now!

BPSC Auditor Answer Key 2021: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the prelims answer keys for recruitment to the Auditor. All those who appeared in the BPSC Auditor Exam can download their answer keys through the official website of BPSC.i.e.bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC Auditor Prelims Exam 2021 was conducted on 20 September 2021 at the various exam centres. The candidates can download set wise BPSC Auditor Prelims Answer Key 2021 by following the easy steps given below. If any candidate has doubt against the BPSC Auditor Prelims Answer Key 2021, they may raise objections by 5 October 2021.

How to Download BPSC Auditor Prelims Answer Key 2021?

Visit the official website of BPSC.i.e.bpsc.bih.nic.in. Click on ‘BPSC Auditor Prelims Answer Key 2021’ flashing on the homepage. A PDF will be opened. Download BPSC Auditor Prelims Answer Key 2021and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download BPSC Auditor Prelims Answer Key 2021

Official Website

The objections should be reached to the Exam invigilator, Bihar Public Service Commission, 15, Nehru Path, Beli Road, Patna - 800001 by speed post. The candidates are required to mention the name of the advertisement number and exam name on the top of the envelope. The answer keys are provisional. The candidates can directly download BPSC Auditor Prelims Answer Key 2021 by clicking on the above link.

The commission will release the BPSC Auditor Prelims Final Answer Key 2021 after reviewing all objections. The candidates will be able to check BPSC Auditor Prelims final Answer Key 2021 through the official website in due course of the time. All candidates are advised to download BPSC Auditor Prelims Answer Key 2021 and raise objections if any before the due date. No objections will be considered after the due date.

