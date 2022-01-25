BPSC Auditor Prelims Result 2022 Announced @bpsc.bih.nic.in, 4259 Qualified, Check Cut Off & Direct Link Here

BPSC Auditor Prelims Result 2022 has been announced by Bihar Public Service Commission on bpsc.bih.nic.in. Check Cut Off Marks, Merit List, Mains Exam Date, Marksheet Download Link and other latest updates here.

BPSC Auditor Prelims Result 2022: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the result of the Auditor (Preliminary) Competitive Examination. (Advt. No. 67/2020) on its website. All those who appeared in the BPSC Auditor Prelims can download the list of selected candidates through the official website of BPSC.i.e. bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC Auditor Prelims Exam was conducted on 29 August 2021 at 50 exam centres of the districts in the State. Whereas 14287 candidates have been appeared for the exam out of which 4259 candidates have been successfully qualified for the mains exam. Candidates can download BPSC Auditor Prelims Result 2022 followed by the easy steps given below.

How to download BPSC Auditor Prelims Result 2022?

Visit the official website of BPSC.i.e. bpsc.bih.nic.in. Click on the link that reads ‘Results: Auditor (Preliminary) Competitive Examination.(Advt. No. 67/2020)’ flashing on the homepage. A PDF will be opened. Cntrl+F+ Roll number and search. The BPSC Auditor Prelims Result 2022 will be displayed. Download BPSC Auditor Prelims Result 2022 and save it for future reference.

BPSC Auditor Prelims Result 2022 Direct Download Link

BPSC Auditor Prelims Cut Off Marks

Category Cut Off Marks Unreserved 83 Unreserved (Female) 71 EWS 74 EWS (Female) 62 SC 67 SC (Female) 48 ST 69 ST (Female) 58 EBC 71 EBC (Female) 56 BC 76 BC (Female) 63 BCL 59 Disabled VI 48 Disabled DD 48 Disabled OH 61 Disabled MD 50 Grandchild of Ex-Freedom Fighter 59

How to Download BPSC Auditor Prelims Marksheet 2022?

1. Candidates who appeared in the BPSC Auditor Prelims Exam are required to visit the official website of BPSC.i.e.bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Click on the Marksheet Section. Enter your Roll Number, Date of Birth and click on download BPSC Auditor Prelims Marksheet. Download BPSC Auditor Prelims Marksheet 2022 and save it for future reference.

When will BPSC Auditor Mains Exam be conducted?

The commission will release a separate notice for BPSC Auditor Mains Exam on its website. All provisionally qualified candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.