BPSC CDPO Admit Card 2022 Soon @bpsc.bih.nic.in, Details Here

BPSC CDPO Admit Card 2022 is expected soon on the official website of Bihar Public Service Commission i.e. bpsc.bih.nic.in. Candidates can check the details here.

BPSC CDPO Admit Card 2022: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will soon upload the admit card for the prelims exam for the post of Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) on its website i.e. bpsc.bih.nic.in. BPSC CDPO Prelims Exam is scheduled to be held on 15 May 2022 from 12 PM to 2 PM at 21 Districts. As per the official notice, BPSC CDPO Admit Card Link will be available 15 days before the conduct of the exam. Hence, the admit card is expected this week. No admit card will be sent by post.

BPSC CDPO Exam Pattern

There will be Multiple-Choice Questions. Candidates can check the exam pattern below:

Subject Total Number of Questions Marks Time General Knowledge 150 150 2 hours

How to Download BPSC CDPO Admit Card 2022?



Step 1: Go to the official website of BPSC.i.e. bpsc.bih.nic..in.

Step 2: Click on the admit link given on the homepage.

Step 3: Now, enter your application number/registration number, date of birth and click on the submit button.

Step 4: Download BPSC CDPO Prelims Admit Card 2022 and save it for future reference.

The commission has published the notification for CDPO posts, against advertisement number 03/2021 in the month of May 2022. A total of 55 vacancies were announced under this advertisement.