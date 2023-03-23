BPSC Final Answer Key 2023 OUT for Public Sanitary/Waste Management Officer: Check PDF Link Here at bpsc.bih.nic.in

Bihar PSC has published the final answer key for the Assistant Public Sanitary and Waste Management Officer on its official website-bpsc.bih.nic.in. Download PDF.

BPSC Final Answer Key 2023: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has published the final answer key for the Assistant Public Sanitary and Waste Management Officer Written (Objective) Competitive Examination on its official website. The PDF of the final answer keys for the subject General Studies and Solid & Liquid Waste Management for all the four Booklet Series including A, B, C, D are uploaded on the official website.



All those candidates who appeared in the Assistant Public Sanitary and Waste Management Officer Written (Objective) Competitive Examination can download the Final Answer Key from the official website BPSC i.e. bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The final answer key for Assistant Public Sanitary and Waste Management Officer Written (Objective) Competitive Examination can also be downloaded from the link given below.

Earlier BPSC had conducted the Assistant Public Sanitary and Waste Management Officer Written (Objective) Competitive Examination on 12/13 November 2022 across the state.

The Commission had uploaded the provisional answer key for the subjects including the subject General Studies and Solid & Liquid Waste Management on its official website and demanded objections from the candidates for the same.

Based on the assessment of the objections, now Commission has uploaded the final answer key for Assistant Public Sanitary and Waste Management Officer posts on its official website.

You can download the final answer key for all the four Booklet Series including A, B, C, D from the official website after following the steps given below.

Process to Download: BPSC Final Answer Key 2023