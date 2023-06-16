BPSC Lecturer Exam Date 2023 Out: Check Exam Schedule, Admit Card Download Date

Bihar PSC on June 16, 2023 has released short notice regarding the exam schedule for the post of Lecturer on its official website- https://www.bpsc.bih.nic.in . Download the pdf here.

BPSC Lecturer Exam Schedule 2023: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on June 16, 2023 released the short notice regarding the exam schedule for the post of Lecturer under the Ceramics Engineering & Printing Technology posts on its official website. The Commission will be conducting the written exam for the Lecturer posts on June 24, 2023 (Saturday) across the state.

All those candidates who have applied successfully for the Lecturer, Ceramics Engineering & Printing Technology post can download the detailed exam schedule from the official website of BPSC-https://www.bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The detailed exam schedule for the Lecturer post can also be downloaded directly through the link given below.

BPSC Lecturer Exam Schedule 2023: Exam Update

According to the short notice released, the Commission has decided to conduct the written exam for the Lecturer post on June 24, 2023 from 12.00 pm to 02.00 pm across the state. The Commission has uploaded the detailed exam programme for Lecturer, Ceramics Engineering Advt. No. 60/2020 and also for the post of Lecturer, Printing Technology Advt. No. 62/2020 on its official website.

Name of Post Lecturer Advt. No. 60/202 Ceramics Engineering Advt No. 62/2020 Printing Technology Date of Exam June 24, 2023 Timing of Exam 12.00 pm to 02.00 pm Organisation official website bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC Lecturer Exam Schedule 2023: Admit Card Update



The Commission will upload the written exam admit card for the above posts one week before the date of the exam on its official website. Candidates qualified for the written exam for the Lecturer posts can download their admit card after providing their login credentials to the link available on the home page.

Process to Download: BPSC Lecturer Exam Schedule 2023