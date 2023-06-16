BPSC Lecturer Exam Date 2023 Out: Check Exam Schedule, Admit Card Download Date

Bihar PSC on June 16, 2023 has released short notice regarding the exam schedule for the post of Lecturer on its official website-https://www.bpsc.bih.nic.in. Download the pdf here. 

BPSC Lecturer Exam Schedule 2023
BPSC Lecturer Exam Schedule 2023

BPSC Lecturer Exam Schedule 2023: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on June 16, 2023 released the short notice regarding the exam schedule for the post of Lecturer under the Ceramics Engineering & Printing Technology posts on its official website. The Commission will be conducting the written exam for the Lecturer posts on June 24, 2023 (Saturday) across the state. 
All those candidates who have applied successfully for the Lecturer, Ceramics Engineering & Printing Technology post can download the detailed exam schedule from the official website of BPSC-https://www.bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The detailed exam schedule for the Lecturer post can also be downloaded directly through the link given below. 

Direct Link To Download: BPSC Lecturer Exam Schedule 2023

BPSC Lecturer Exam Schedule 2023: Exam Update 

According to the short notice released, the Commission has decided to conduct the written exam for the Lecturer post on June 24, 2023 from 12.00 pm to 02.00 pm across the state. The Commission has uploaded the detailed exam programme for Lecturer, Ceramics Engineering Advt. No. 60/2020 and also for the post of Lecturer, Printing Technology Advt. No. 62/2020 on its official website. 

Career Counseling

 

Name of Post  Lecturer 
 Advt. No. 60/202 Ceramics Engineering 
Advt No.   62/2020 Printing Technology 
Date of Exam June 24, 2023 
Timing of Exam 12.00 pm to 02.00 pm 
Organisation official website  bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC Lecturer Exam Schedule 2023: Admit Card Update


The Commission will upload the written exam admit card for the above posts one week before the date of the exam on its official website. Candidates qualified for the written exam for the Lecturer posts can download their admit card after providing their login credentials to the link available on the home page. 

Process to Download: BPSC Lecturer Exam Schedule 2023

  1. Visit the official website of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC). i.e., bpsc.bih.nic.in.
  2. Go to the home page available on the home page.
  3. Click on the notification link that reads 'Examination Program: Lecturer, Ceramics Engineering & Printing Technology Written (Objective) Examination. (Advt. No. 60/2020 & 62/2020)  on the home page.
  4. You will get the pdf of the detailed exam schedule in a new window.
  5. Download and save it for future reference. 

FAQ

When the written exam for Lecturer under the Ceramics Engineering & Printing Technology post is scheduled?

The written exam for the post of Forest Guard is scheduled on June 24, 2023 (Saturday).

How one can download the BPSC Lecturer Exam Schedule 2023?

You can download the BPSC Lecturer Exam Schedule 2023 after clicking the link given on home page.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next