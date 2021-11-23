BPSC Lecturer Interview Schedule 2021 Released @bpsc.bih.nic.in, Check Details Here

BPSC Lecturer Interview Schedule 2021: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the interview schedule for recruitment to the post of Lecturer in Govt. Training Colleges Limited Competitive Examination. (Advt. No. 06/2016). The candidates can check the complete schedule at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

According to the notice, the commission has decided to conduct the interviews from 7 December to 16 December 2021 across the State. The candidates can check the roll number-wise schedule at bpsc.bih.nic.in. The candidates should note that the commission will release the admit cards 15 days prior to the commencement of the interviews. The candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.

The candidates will have to bring the identity photo card along with the documents on the day of the interview. No candidates will be considered without documents.

How to Download BPSC Lecturer Interview Schedule 2021?

Visit the official website.i.e.bpsc.bih.nic.in. Click on the link that reads ‘Interview Program: Lecturer in Govt. Training Colleges Limited Competitive Examination.’ A PDF will be opened. Download BPSC Lecturer Interview Schedule 2021 PDF and save it for future reference.

Download BPSC Lecturer Interview Schedule 2021 PDF