BPSC Primary Head Teacher Exam 2022(Postponed) for 40,506 Vacancies @bpsc.bih.nic.in, Check Latest Update

The Bihar PSC has released the postponement notice for the Head Teacher post on its official website-bpsc.bih.nic.in.Download PDF here.

BPSC Head Teacher Exam Dates 2022 Postponed: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the short notice regarding the postponement of the Head Teacher in Primary Schools Written (Objective) Competitive Examination on its official website. Commission was to conduct the Head Teacher in Primary Schools Written Objective Examination on 28 July 2022.

Candidates who have applied for the Head Teacher post in Primary Schools can check the postponement notice available on the official website of BPSC-bpsc.bih.nic.in/

Alternatively you can download the BPSC Head Teacher Exam Dates 2022 Postponement Notice directly from the link given below.

Direct Link to Download: BPSC Head Teacher Exam Dates 2022 Postponement Notice





As per the short notice released, BPSC has decided to postpone the Head Teacher in Primary Schools Written (Objective) Competitive Examination due to some unavoidable reasons. Commission was to conduct the exam on 28 July 2022 for the eligible Indians to fill up 40,506 Vacancies of BPSC Head Teacher in Primary Schools under the Education Department, Govt. of Bihar. Now Commission will released the fresh exam date for the same in due course of time.



You can download the BPSC Head Teacher Exam Dates 2022 Postponement Notice from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download BPSC Head Teacher Exam Dates 2022 Postponement Notice