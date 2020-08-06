BPSC Principal Recruitment 2020 Notification out, 25 Vacancies Notified, Online Applications starts from 7 Aug @bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC Principal Recruitment 2020: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Principal in Govt. Polytechnic/ Govt. Women Polytechnic Institutes under Science & Technology Dept., Govt. of Bihar. against Advt. No. 13/2020. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 7 August 2020 and the application will continue till 4 September 2020.

Important Dates:

Registration Dates: 7 to 25 August 2020

Last date for remitting online application fee: 28 August 2020

Last date for submission of online application: 4 September 2020

Last date for submission of hard copy of application: 11 September 2020

BPSC Principal Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Principal - 25 Posts

BPSC Principal Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates holding PhD and First Class at either Bachelor's or Master/s level in the relevant discipline (Engineering/Technology related branch) with 16 years of experience in the teaching field or First Class at Bachelor's or Master's level in the relevant discipline (Engineering/Technology related branch) with minimum 20 years of experience in Teaching/Research/industry, out of which 5 years of experience not below the level of HoD.

Pay Scale - Level 1 13 A (Initial Salary - Rs. 131400-Rs. 4500/- per month with special allowances)

Age Limit - 35 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Download official Notification PDF Here

Online Application Link - to be activated on 7 Aug

Official Website

How to apply for BPSC Principal Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply for the aforesaid posts from 7 August 2020 to 4 September 2020. After submission of the online applications, the candidates are required to submit the hard copy of the application to the office of Bihar Public Service Commission latest by 11 September 2020. All candidates are advised to check the official notification PDF Hyperlink given in the article for more details.