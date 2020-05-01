BPSC Recruitment 2020, Apply Online for 90 Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI) Posts @bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC MVI Recruitment 2020: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI). BPSC MVI applications will start from 11 May 2020 on official website bpsc.bih.nic.in. Eligible and interested candidates can register for BPSC Recruitment 2020 through online mode on or before 26 May 2020.
Notification Details
Notification Number - 06/2020
BPSC MVI2020 Important Dates
- Starting Date of Registration – 11 May 2020
- Last Date of Registration - 26 May 2020
- Last Date for submitting online application fee – 01 June 2020
- Last Date to Apply Online - 09 June 2020
- Last Date for submitting print-out of online application and other documents - 29 June 2020 till 5 PM
BPSC MVI 2020 Vacancy Details
Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI) – 90 Posts
Salary:
Level – 06
Eligibility Criteria for BPSC MVI Post
Educational Qualification and Experience:
10th class passed from a recognized board and Diploma in Automobile Engineering awarded by any institution recognized by the Central Government or State Government.
Age Limit:
- General Male – 18 to 37 Years
- General Female/BC/ OBC (Male/Female) - 21 to 40 years
- SC / SC (Male/Female) - 21 to 42 years
Selection Procedure for BPSC MVI Posts 2020
The selection process consists of written exam followed by interview.
How to Apply for BPSC MVI Posts 2020
Eligible candidates can apply register for BPSC MVI Recruitment on www.bpsc.bih.nic.in from 11 May to 26 May 2020.
Application Fees for BPSC MVI Posts 2020
SC of Bihar /ST of Bihar /Woman of Bihar of Bihar /Handicapped/Permanent residents of Bihar (All Category) - Rs 200/-
Other – Rs. 750/-
The fee should be paid via Online Mode Only
BPSC MVI Recruitment Notification PDF
BPSC MVI Registration Link - to start on 11 May