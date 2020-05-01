BPSC Recruitment 2020, Apply Online for 90 Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI) Posts @bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC MVI Recruitment 2020: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI). BPSC MVI applications will start from 11 May 2020 on official website bpsc.bih.nic.in. Eligible and interested candidates can register for BPSC Recruitment 2020 through online mode on or before 26 May 2020.

Notification Details

Notification Number - 06/2020

BPSC MVI2020 Important Dates

Starting Date of Registration – 11 May 2020

Last Date of Registration - 26 May 2020

Last Date for submitting online application fee – 01 June 2020

Last Date to Apply Online - 09 June 2020

Last Date for submitting print-out of online application and other documents - 29 June 2020 till 5 PM

BPSC MVI 2020 Vacancy Details

Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI) – 90 Posts

Salary:

Level – 06

Eligibility Criteria for BPSC MVI Post

Educational Qualification and Experience:

10th class passed from a recognized board and Diploma in Automobile Engineering awarded by any institution recognized by the Central Government or State Government.

Age Limit:

General Male – 18 to 37 Years

General Female/BC/ OBC (Male/Female) - 21 to 40 years

SC / SC (Male/Female) - 21 to 42 years

Selection Procedure for BPSC MVI Posts 2020

The selection process consists of written exam followed by interview.

How to Apply for BPSC MVI Posts 2020

Eligible candidates can apply register for BPSC MVI Recruitment on www.bpsc.bih.nic.in from 11 May to 26 May 2020.

Application Fees for BPSC MVI Posts 2020

SC of Bihar /ST of Bihar /Woman of Bihar of Bihar /Handicapped/Permanent residents of Bihar (All Category) - Rs 200/-

Other – Rs. 750/-

The fee should be paid via Online Mode Only

BPSC MVI Recruitment Notification PDF

BPSC MVI Registration Link - to start on 11 May

BPSC Official Website