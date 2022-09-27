BPSSC Selection Letter 2022 (Released) For Enforcement Sub-Inspector Post at bpssc.bih.nic.in, Check Download Link

Bihar Police SSC has released the Selection letter for the post of Enforcement Sub-Inspectors on its official website-bpssc.bih.nic.in. Download PDF here.

BPSSC Enforcement Sub-Inspector Selection Letter 2022: Bihar Police Sub-Ordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the Selection letter for the post of Enforcement Sub-Inspectors in the Transport Dept., Govt. of Bihar. The downloading link for the selection letter is available on the official website.

All those candidates who have appeared in the different round of selection process for the Enforcement Sub-Inspectors can download their Selection Letter through the official website-bpssc.bih.nic.in.

In a bid to download the Enforcement Sub-Inspector post, you will have to provide your login credentials including Registration Number/Interview Roll Number, Mobile Number and Date of Birth to the link given on the official website of BPSSC.

Earlier Bihar Police Sub-Ordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) had released the job notification for the 212 posts of Enforcement Sub-Inspectors in the Transport Dept., Govt. of Bihar against Advt. No. 02/2019. Selection has been done on the basis of the performance of candidates in various selection round including written exam, PET, Interview and others.

Candidates appeared in the various selection round for the Enforcement Sub-Inspectors in the Transport Dept can download the Selection Letter from the official website after following the steps given below.

Steps to Download: BPSSC Selection Letter 2022