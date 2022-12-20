BPSSC Marks 2022 for SI, Steno ASI and Range Officer Released: Check Download Link

BPSSC Marks 2022 has been announed for Enforcement Sub Inspector, Stenographer Assistant Sub Inspector and Range Officer. Check the Download Link.

BPSSC Marks 2022: Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) uploaded the marks of the exam for the exam held for the post of Enforcement Sub Inspector, Stenographer Assistant Sub Inspector and Range Officer on its official website. Candidates can download BPSSC SI Marks, BPSSC Steno ASI Marks and BPSSC Range Officer Marks from the official website. The candidates are required to use the roll number of the Prelims Exam or Mains Exam and Date of Birth. The link to the marks is available from 21 December 2022 to 04 January 2023

BPSSC Marks Link is also provided in this article below.

BPSSC Marks Download Link

BPSSC Marks Notice Downlod Link

How to Download BPSSC Marks 2022 ?