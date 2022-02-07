Braithwaite & Co. Ltd Recruitment 2022 for Pharmacist, Dispensary Assistant, Shop Floor, Supervisor & Other Posts

Braithwaite Co Ltd Recruitment 2022 Notification Released @braithwaiteindia.com for Pharmacist, Dispensary Assistant, Shop Floor, Supervisor & Others. Check the application process, educational qualification, experience, salary and other details here.

Braithwaite & Co. Ltd Recruitment 2022: Braithwaite & Co. Ltd. has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Pharmacist, Dispensary Assistant, Shop Floor, Supervisor & Others. Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before 19 February 2022. Candidates can check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

Last date of application submission - 19 February 2022

Braithwaite & Co. Ltd Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Pharmacist - 2 Posts

Dispensary Assistant - 1 Post

Junior Office Assistant - 8 Posts

Shop Floor Assistant - 2 Posts

Supervisor - 2 Posts

Supervisor (Purchase) - 1 Post

Braithwaite & Co. Ltd Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Pharmacist - Diploma in Pharmacy

Dispensary Assistant - Higher Secondary and First AID Training.

Junior Office Assistant -Higher Secondary

Shop Floor Assistant - Matriculation

Supervisor - Graduate

Supervisor (Purchase) - Diploma in Engineering.

Braithwaite & Co. Ltd Recruitment 2022 Experience - 5 years

Braithwaite & Co. Ltd Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

Pharmacist, Dispensary Assistant, Junior Office Assistant, Shop Floor Assistant - 30 years

Supervisor (Commercial), Supervisor (Purchase) - 45 years

Braithwaite & Co. Ltd Recruitment 2022 Notification

Braithwaite & Co. Ltd Recruitment 2022 Pay Scale

Staff Grade A : Rs. 21500/--3%/- Minimum (Basic+ DA): Rs. 27348/- approx

NUS - S4 Grade: Rs. 29000 - Rs. 116000/-Minimum (Basic+ DA): Rs. 36888/- approx

How to apply for Braithwaite & Co. Ltd Recruitment 2022

Interested candidates can submit applications along with documents to the General Manager (HR, A, S), Braithwaite & Co. Ltd, 5, Hide Road, Kolkata - 700043. The last date of application submission is 19 February 2022.

