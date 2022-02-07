JagranJosh Education Awards 2022 - Nominations Open!

Braithwaite & Co. Ltd Recruitment 2022 for Pharmacist, Dispensary Assistant, Shop Floor, Supervisor & Other Posts

Braithwaite Co Ltd Recruitment 2022 Notification Released @braithwaiteindia.com for Pharmacist, Dispensary Assistant, Shop Floor, Supervisor & Others. Check the application process, educational qualification, experience, salary and other details here. 

Created On: Feb 7, 2022 13:29 IST
Braithwaite Co Ltd Recruitment 2022
Braithwaite Co Ltd Recruitment 2022

Braithwaite & Co. Ltd Recruitment 2022: Braithwaite & Co. Ltd. has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Pharmacist, Dispensary Assistant, Shop Floor, Supervisor & Others. Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before 19  February 2022. Candidates can check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

  • Last date of application submission  - 19 February 2022

Braithwaite & Co. Ltd Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

  • Pharmacist - 2 Posts
  • Dispensary Assistant - 1 Post
  • Junior Office Assistant - 8 Posts
  • Shop Floor Assistant - 2 Posts
  • Supervisor - 2 Posts
  • Supervisor (Purchase) - 1 Post

Braithwaite & Co. Ltd Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

  • Pharmacist - Diploma in Pharmacy
  • Dispensary Assistant - Higher Secondary and First AID Training.
  • Junior Office Assistant -Higher Secondary
  • Shop Floor Assistant - Matriculation
  • Supervisor - Graduate
  • Supervisor (Purchase) - Diploma in Engineering.

Braithwaite & Co. Ltd Recruitment 2022 Experience - 5 years

Braithwaite & Co. Ltd Recruitment 2022 Age Limit
  • Pharmacist, Dispensary Assistant, Junior Office Assistant, Shop Floor Assistant - 30 years
  • Supervisor (Commercial), Supervisor (Purchase) - 45 years

Braithwaite & Co. Ltd Recruitment 2022 Notification 

Braithwaite & Co. Ltd Recruitment 2022 Pay Scale
  • Staff Grade A : Rs. 21500/--3%/- Minimum (Basic+ DA): Rs. 27348/- approx
  • NUS - S4 Grade: Rs. 29000 - Rs. 116000/-Minimum (Basic+ DA): Rs. 36888/- approx
How to apply for Braithwaite & Co. Ltd Recruitment 2022

Interested candidates can submit applications along with documents to the General Manager (HR, A, S), Braithwaite & Co. Ltd, 5, Hide Road, Kolkata - 700043. The last date of application submission is  19 February 2022.

