Braithwaite & Co. Ltd Recruitment 2022 for Pharmacist, Dispensary Assistant, Shop Floor, Supervisor & Other Posts

Braithwaite & Co. Ltd Recruitment 2022: Braithwaite & Co. Ltd. has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Pharmacist, Dispensary Assistant, Shop Floor, Supervisor & Others. Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before 19 February 2022. Candidates can check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.
Important Dates:
- Last date of application submission - 19 February 2022
Braithwaite & Co. Ltd Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details
- Pharmacist - 2 Posts
- Dispensary Assistant - 1 Post
- Junior Office Assistant - 8 Posts
- Shop Floor Assistant - 2 Posts
- Supervisor - 2 Posts
- Supervisor (Purchase) - 1 Post
Braithwaite & Co. Ltd Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Pharmacist - Diploma in Pharmacy
- Dispensary Assistant - Higher Secondary and First AID Training.
- Junior Office Assistant -Higher Secondary
- Shop Floor Assistant - Matriculation
- Supervisor - Graduate
- Supervisor (Purchase) - Diploma in Engineering.
Braithwaite & Co. Ltd Recruitment 2022 Experience - 5 years
Braithwaite & Co. Ltd Recruitment 2022 Age Limit
- Pharmacist, Dispensary Assistant, Junior Office Assistant, Shop Floor Assistant - 30 years
- Supervisor (Commercial), Supervisor (Purchase) - 45 years
Braithwaite & Co. Ltd Recruitment 2022 Notification
Braithwaite & Co. Ltd Recruitment 2022 Pay Scale
- Staff Grade A : Rs. 21500/--3%/- Minimum (Basic+ DA): Rs. 27348/- approx
- NUS - S4 Grade: Rs. 29000 - Rs. 116000/-Minimum (Basic+ DA): Rs. 36888/- approx
How to apply for Braithwaite & Co. Ltd Recruitment 2022
Interested candidates can submit applications along with documents to the General Manager (HR, A, S), Braithwaite & Co. Ltd, 5, Hide Road, Kolkata - 700043. The last date of application submission is 19 February 2022.
