BRBNMPL Recruitment 2022 For Assistant Manager And Others: CTC –Rs 23,59,000, Check Eligibility

Bharatiya Reserve Bank Note Mudran Private Limited (BRBNMPL)has invited online application for the 17 Assistant Manager and Others posts on its official website. Check BRBNMPL recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

BRBNMPL Recruitment 2022: Bharatiya Reserve Bank Note Mudran Private Limited (BRBNMPL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Reserve Bank of India has published notification for the Deputy Manager, Assistant Manager and others posts in the Employment News (24-30) September 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before 08 October 2022.

Notification Details for BRBNMPL Recruitment 2022:

Advt. No. 2/2022

Important Dates for BRBNMPL Recruitment 2022:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 08 October 2022

Vacancy Details for BRBNMPL Recruitment 2022:

Deputy Manager - Environmental Engineering : 01

Assistant Manager – Environmental Engineering:01

Assistant Manager – Civil Engineering: 05

Assistant Manager - Finance & Accounts: 06

Assistant Manager (Security):04

Eligibility Criteria for BRBNMPL Recruitment 2022:

Educational Qualification:

Deputy Manager - Environmental Engineering : Full-time B.E. / B. Tech. in Environmental Engineering or equivalent

Assistant Manager – Environmental Engineering: B.E. / B. Tech. in Environmental

Engineering.

Check Notification for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

Pay level for BRBNMPL Recruitment 2022

Deputy Manager - Environmental Engineering : Pay level – 11, Approximate CTC – Rs 23,59,000/

Assistant Manager – Environmental Engineering: Pay level – 10, Approximate CTC – Rs 20,00,000/-

Assistant Manager – Civil Engineering: Pay level – 10, Approximate CTC – Rs 20,00,000/-

Assistant Manager - Finance & Accounts: Pay level – 10, Approximate CTC – Rs 20,00,000/-

Assistant Manager (Security):Pay level – 10, Approximate CTC – Rs 20,00,000/

How to Apply for BRBNMPL Recruitment 2022:

Interested candidates can send their applications by post in the

prescribed format on one side only on A4 size paper along with the requisite fee, self-attested photocopies of certificates on or before 08 October 2022 to the following address- The CFO cum CS, Bharatiya Reserve Bank Note Mudran Private Limited No.3 & 4, I Stage, I Phase, B.T.M. Layout, Bannerghatta Road Post Box No. 2924, D.R. College P.O., Bengaluru - 560 029.