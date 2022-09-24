BRBNMPL Recruitment 2022 For Assistant Manager And Others: CTC –Rs 23,59,000, Check Eligibility

BRBNMPL Recruitment 2022: Bharatiya Reserve Bank Note Mudran Private Limited (BRBNMPL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Reserve Bank of India has published notification for the Deputy Manager, Assistant Manager and others posts in the Employment News (24-30) September 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before 08 October 2022.
Notification Details for BRBNMPL Recruitment 2022:
Advt. No. 2/2022
Important Dates for BRBNMPL Recruitment 2022:
Last Date for Submission of Application: 08 October 2022
Vacancy Details for BRBNMPL Recruitment 2022:
Deputy Manager - Environmental Engineering : 01
Assistant Manager – Environmental Engineering:01
Assistant Manager – Civil Engineering: 05
Assistant Manager - Finance & Accounts: 06
Assistant Manager (Security):04
Eligibility Criteria for BRBNMPL Recruitment 2022:
Educational Qualification:
Deputy Manager - Environmental Engineering : Full-time B.E. / B. Tech. in Environmental Engineering or equivalent
Assistant Manager – Environmental Engineering: B.E. / B. Tech. in Environmental
Engineering.
Check Notification for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
Pay level for BRBNMPL Recruitment 2022
Deputy Manager - Environmental Engineering : Pay level – 11, Approximate CTC – Rs 23,59,000/
Assistant Manager – Environmental Engineering: Pay level – 10, Approximate CTC – Rs 20,00,000/-
Assistant Manager – Civil Engineering: Pay level – 10, Approximate CTC – Rs 20,00,000/-
Assistant Manager - Finance & Accounts: Pay level – 10, Approximate CTC – Rs 20,00,000/-
Assistant Manager (Security):Pay level – 10, Approximate CTC – Rs 20,00,000/
How to Apply for BRBNMPL Recruitment 2022:
Interested candidates can send their applications by post in the
prescribed format on one side only on A4 size paper along with the requisite fee, self-attested photocopies of certificates on or before 08 October 2022 to the following address- The CFO cum CS, Bharatiya Reserve Bank Note Mudran Private Limited No.3 & 4, I Stage, I Phase, B.T.M. Layout, Bannerghatta Road Post Box No. 2924, D.R. College P.O., Bengaluru - 560 029.