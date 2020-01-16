BRLPS Interview Admit Card 2020 for Manager, Office Assistant Released @jobs.brlps.in, Download Here

BRLPS Interview Admit Card 2020: Jeevika Bihar Rural Livelihood Promotion Society (BRLPS) has released admit card of Skill Test for the post of Manager (Monitoring & Evaluation), Manager (Community Finance), Manager ( HR&A), Manager (IBCB), Manager Livelihoods (Farm), Project Associate, Office Assistant SPMU, Manager (Communication), Manager (Social Development), Manager (Livestock), Manager (Non Farm & Micro Enterprise and Manager (Micro Finance).

All candidates who are qualified in Online Test can download BRLPS Interview Admit Card from BRLPS official website www.jobs.brlps.in

Jeevika BRLPS Interview Admit Card Download Link is available given below. Candidates can also download their admit card by providing their Application No, DOB and Mobile Number.

BRLPS Admit Card Download

Earlier, BRLPS had released the admit card for the Assistant Finance Manager, Cashier, District Project Manager, IT Associate, Project Manager Business Development and Project Manger Posts

BRLPS CBT exam was held on 22 August 2020 in which 1184 candidates have obtained minimum qualifying marks.

Jeevika Bihar Rural Livelihood Promotion Society had invited 3409 vacancies for various posts in the month of March 2019. The starting date of applications is 14 March 2019. Candidates were invited to fill the applications through BRLPS official website on or before 15 April 2019.