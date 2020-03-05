BRO DVRMT Result 2020 Declared @bro.gov.in, Check Medical Test Schedule Here

BRO DVRMT Result 2020: Border Roads Organisation, General Reserve Engineer Force (BRO) has declared the result for the post of Driver Mechanical Transport (Ordinary Grade) on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared for the BRO DVRMT test can check the Result available on the official website www.bro.gov.in.

BRO has published the provisionally selected list of candidates for the post of Driver Mechanical Transport (Ordinary Grade) against Advt No. 01/2019 on the basis of trade test & Written Test.

According to the short notification released by Border Roads Organisation, selected candidates will have to undergo medical examination by the Medical Board of Officers as per the schedule given on the notification. Medical Examination will be conducted from 11 May-20 May 2020. Venue for the Medical Test is-GREF/Armed Forces at GREF Centre, Dighi Camp, Pune-15.

The physical standard and medical examination will be carried out as per the approved Standard Operating Procedure for recruitment in this department.

It is noted that BRO had released a total of 778 Vacancies for Electricfian, Multi Skilled Worker, Driver, Operator & Other Posts under Advertisement No-01/2019. Out of 778 posts, there were DVRMT (OG)-388 Posts, Electrician-101 Posts, for Veh Mechanic-92 Posts and 197 posts were for MTS.



Direct Link for BRO DVRMT Result 2020



BRO DVRMT Result 2020 Download Process



Visit the official website i.e. bro.gov.in.

Go to the WHATS NEW section available on the Home Page.

Click on the link "LIST OF PROVISIONALLY SELECTED CANDIDATES AND CALL FOR MEDICAL EXAMINATION FOR THE POST OF DVRMT OG AGAINST ADVT 01-2019" given on the Home Page.

A New Window will open where you will get the Result/Medical Examination Schedule.

Take Result/Medical Examination PDF and save a copy for future reference.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of Border Roads Organisation, General Reserve Engineer Force (BRO) for latest updates regarding the Driver Mechanical Transport (Ordinary Grade).