BRO Multi Skilled Worker Shortlisted List 2022 (Declared): 3697 Qualified,Check Exam Schedule

BRO Multi Skilled Worker Shortlisted List 2022: Board Roads Wings, Board Roads Organization (BRO) has announced the list of shortlisted candidates for the post of Multi Skilled Worker Driver Engine Static on its official website. A total of 3697 candidates have qualified for the next written exam round. Candidates applied for the Multi Skilled Worker Driver Engine Static against Advt No 02/2022 can download the BRO Multi Skilled Worker Shortlisted List 2022 from the official website-bro.gov.in.

It is noted that Board Roads Wings, Board Roads Organization (BRO) will be conducting the written exam for the Multi Skilled Worker Driver Engine Static post on 04 December 2022. BRO has uploaded the list of eligible candidates for the post of Multi Skilled Worker Driver Engine Static for appearing in written examination scheduled on 04 December 2022.

The admit card for the above candidates has been sent to the correspondence address of the candidates through registered post by the organization. Candidates are required to bring Original Admit Card already sent vide below mentioned Control Number along with Aadhar Card on the day of written test.

In case any candidate does not receive the admit card, he may appear for written test only with the list published on BRO Website, one passport size photograph and with original identity proof with photograph (Aadhar / Driving Licence).

