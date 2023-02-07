BSCB Assistant Manager Result 2023: Mains Exam Result & Cutoff Marks

BSCB Assistant Manager Result 2023 has been released by the Bihar State Co-Operative Bank Ltd. Get Direct Link for Mains Exam Result & Cutoff Marks

BSCB Assistant Manager Result 2023 has been announced on 03 Feb 2022. Bihar State Co-Operative Bank Ltd has released the BSCB Mains Result 2023 for Assistant Manager posts. BSCB Assistant Manager Result 2023 has been declared along with cutoff marks at biharscb.co.in.

BSCB Mains Result 2023 has been announced for Assistant Manager Posts. Candidates who have appeared in the exam can download BSCB Assistant & Assistant Manager Result from the link provided on this page.

BSCB Mains Result 2023: Announced for Assistant Manager Posts

BSCB Result 2022 has been released for the candidates who appeared in the mains exam conducted for a total of 276 posts for Assistant and Assistant Manager. Among the total BSCB vacancy, 245 are for Assistants and 31 vacancies for Assistant Manager Posts in its bank and in district central cooperative banks. BSCB Assistant Manager Result is released online and the candidates can check their qualifying status in the mains exam through online mode only.

BSCB Assistant Manager Result 2023: How to Download Mains Result

To download BSCB Assistant Manager Result 2023, candidates are advised to follow the below steps. The result can be downloaded from the official website - www.biharscb.co.in.

Step 1: Visit Bihar State Co-Operative Bank Ltd at www.biharscb.co.in

Step 2: Click on the section “CAREER”

Step 3: Click on the ‘Click Here to Download results of Mains Examination of Assistant Manager.’ result link

Step 4: Check the roll number and other details of selected candidtes .

BSCB Assistant Manager Result 2023: Post and Category Wise Cut Off Score

Category Cut Marks GENERAL 99.75 GENERAL Women 102.75 EWS Women 102.75 EWS 99.75 WBC 99.75 BC Women 102.75 BC 99.75 MBC Women 94.00 MBC 99.75 ST Women - ST - SC 87.75 SC Women 88.75

Bihar State Co-Operative Bank Ltd has announced the catgeiry wise BSCB AM Mains Cutoff 2023 along with the result declaration. The candidates can check the BSCB Assistant Manager Mains Cutoff 2023 from the table given below.

BSCB Assistant Manager Result 2023: What Next After Mains Result

Candidates who have qualified the BSCB Assistant Manager Mains Result 2023will be allowed to appear for interview round. The details shall be announed in due course.