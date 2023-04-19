BSEB 12th Compartment Exam Admit Card 2023 Releases, Theory Papers From April 26

BSEB 12th Compartment Admit Card 2023: Bihar Board has issued the admit card for the BSEB Inter theory compartment exams today. The respective school heads can download it at seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com and distribute it to all the students. Get direct link here

BSEB 12th Compartment Exam Admit Card 2023: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) released the class 12th compartment exam admit card today on - April 19. The heads of the schools can download the Bihar Board Inter compartment admit card 2023 for the theory exams online at seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com. They have to use their school login ID details to download the admit card. Further, they must get it signed and stamped to distribute the admit card to the students.

Registered students for the BSEB 12th compartment-cum-special exams must get their admit card from their respective schools before appearing for the exam. As per the notice released, the respective school heads can download the Bihar Board supplementary exam admit card till May 8. This year, BSEB class 12th result 2023 was announced March 21 at 2:30 pm. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 83.70%.

BSEB 12th Compartment Exam Admit Card 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)

BSEB 12th Compartment Exam Dates 2023

The board has already announced the compartment-cum-special exam dates for the students. Check below the table to know practical as well as theory exam dates:

Events Dates BSEB Inter Compartment Exam Admit Card April 19, 2023 Bihar Board 12th Compartment Theory Exams April 26 to May 8, 2023 BSEB 12th Compartment Practical Exams April 20 to 22, 2023

BSEB 12th Compartment Exam Admit Card 2023 Tweet

The board tweeted regarding the release of Bihar Board class 12th admit card. Check below the Tweet:

How To Download Bihar Board 12th Compartment-Cum-Special Exam Admit Card?

The school heads have to get all the BSEB class 12 supplementary exam admit cards signed and stamped. In case of any problem, they can contact the helpline number: 0612-2230039 or send an email to reg-bsebhelpdesk@gmail.com. They can go through the steps to know how to download BSEB Inter compartment exam admit card: ‘

Step 1: Go to the official website: seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com

Step 2: Click on the link admit card for BSEB Inter Compartment-cum-special Theory Exam 2023, on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the required login details and submit

Step 4: Bihar Board Inter Supplementary admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it and take the printout to distribute among the students

