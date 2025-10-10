BSEB Bihar Board Class 10 English Syllabus 2025-26, Download Syllabus PDF Here

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the revised Class 10th English syllabus for the academic session 2025-26. This subject serves as a vital medium for global communication and a crucial pathway to higher education for students. The curriculum is focused on comprehensively developing students' Language Proficiency, which includes a balanced integration of Reading Comprehension, Writing Skills, Grammar, and Literature.
The main objective of this syllabus is to ensure students develop the ability to communicate effectively, comprehend English literature, and accurately apply the rules of English grammar. The subject prepares students not only to perform well in the board examinations but also equips them with the necessary linguistic tools for success in higher education and professional life.
BSEB Class 10 English 2025-26: Key Highlights
Check the table below to get the BSEB Class 10 English Syllabus 2025-26 key points:
|
Field
|
Detail
|
Board
|
Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB)
|
Class
|
10
|
Subject
|
English
|
Academic Year
|
2025-26
|
Total Marks
|
100
|
Official Website
|
biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
|
BSEB 10th English Syllabus 2025-26
The examination will be for 100 marks, which will be based on assessment at the school level. Students can get details about the syllabus structure, mark allocation, and other information. Please refer to the attached images for a clear understanding and more details.
|
BSEB Class 10 English Syllabus 2025-26: Download PDF
Students should read this new English syllabus for 2025-26 carefully and plan their preparation accordingly. Having accurate knowledge of the syllabus will make it easier for them to score good marks in the examination.
