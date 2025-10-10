BSEB Bihar Board Class 10 English Syllabus 2025-26, Download Syllabus PDF Here

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the revised Class 10th English syllabus for the academic session 2025-26. This subject serves as a vital medium for global communication and a crucial pathway to higher education for students. The curriculum is focused on comprehensively developing students' Language Proficiency, which includes a balanced integration of Reading Comprehension, Writing Skills, Grammar, and Literature.

The main objective of this syllabus is to ensure students develop the ability to communicate effectively, comprehend English literature, and accurately apply the rules of English grammar. The subject prepares students not only to perform well in the board examinations but also equips them with the necessary linguistic tools for success in higher education and professional life.