SLPRB Assam Police Result 2025
Focus
Quick Links

BSEB Bihar Board Class 10 English Syllabus 2025-26, Download Syllabus PDF Here

By Apeksha Agarwal
Oct 10, 2025, 11:07 IST

Bihar Board Class 10th English Syllabus PDF Download: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has officially released the Class 10th English syllabus for the upcoming 2025-26 examinations. This important document is available for all students preparing for the board exams. It is extremely crucial to understand and thoroughly grasp this syllabus for effective preparation, as it provides a detailed roadmap of the topics and concepts to be included in the English paper.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the revised Class 10th English syllabus for the academic session 2025-26. This subject serves as a vital medium for global communication and a crucial pathway to higher education for students. The curriculum is focused on comprehensively developing students' Language Proficiency, which includes a balanced integration of Reading Comprehension, Writing Skills, Grammar, and Literature.

The main objective of this syllabus is to ensure students develop the ability to communicate effectively, comprehend English literature, and accurately apply the rules of English grammar. The subject prepares students not only to perform well in the board examinations but also equips them with the necessary linguistic tools for success in higher education and professional life.

BSEB Class 10 English 2025-26: Key Highlights

Check the table below to get the BSEB Class 10 English Syllabus 2025-26 key points:

Field

Detail

Board

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB)

Class

10

Subject

English

Academic Year

2025-26

Total Marks

100

Official Website

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

CHECK:BSEB Class 10 Syllabus 2025-26: All Subjects

BSEB 10th English Syllabus 2025-26

The examination will be for 100 marks, which will be based on assessment at the school level. Students can get details about the syllabus structure, mark allocation, and other information. Please refer to the attached images for a clear understanding and more details.

Screenshot 2025-10-09 110927

Screenshot 2025-10-09 111120

BSEB Class 10 English Syllabus 2025-26: Download PDF

Students should read this new English syllabus for 2025-26 carefully and plan their preparation accordingly. Having accurate knowledge of the syllabus will make it easier for them to score good marks in the examination.

Also Check:

BSEB Class 10 Hindi Syllabus 2025-26

BSEB Class 10 Science Syllabus 2025-26

Apeksha Agarwal
Apeksha Agarwal

Content Writer

Apeksha Agarwal, a passionate and aspiring journalist, is dedicated to delivering impactful stories and insightful reports. As an education beat writer, she focuses on providing well-researched and engaging news content. Apeksha's strong foundation in journalism and media is complemented by her creativity, dedication, and attention to detail. Her goal is to inform and inspire audiences through meaningful narratives while continuously adapting to the ever-changing media landscape. She can be reached at apeksha.agarwal@jagrannewmedia.com.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News