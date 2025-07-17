Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

Bihar Sakshamta Admit Card 2025 OUT: Download BSEB Phase 3 Exam Hall Ticket at secondary.biharboardonline.com; Direct link to Download Here

BSEB Bihar Sakshamta Admit Card 2025 for phase 3 has been released by the BSEB at secondary.biharboardonline.com. Candidates who have to appear in the Competency Test For Local Bodies Teacher (CTT) 2025 (Third) can download their hall ticket after using their login credenteials. The exam is scheduled to be conducted through online mode from 23rd July 2025 to 25th July 2025 across the state. Download the phase 3 exam hall ticket directly from the official link. 

Manish Kumar
ByManish Kumar
Jul 17, 2025, 09:15 IST

Bihar Sakshamta Admit Card 2025: The admit card link for the Bihar Saksham Pariksha 2025 has been activted by Bihar School Examination Board. Now candidates who have to appear in the Competency Test For Local Bodies Teacher (CTT) 2025 (Third) can download their hall ticket ater using their login credentials.

The candidates who have to appear in the Competency Test For Local Bodies Teacher (CTT) 2025 (Third) can download their respective admit cards by visiting the official website, i.e. bsebsakshamta.com. The direct link to download the call letter is also given below. Candidates should note that they will have to carry a laminated copy of the original admit card in the examination center.

To download the admit card, candidates will have to use their application number and date of birth to the link on the official wesite. The hall ticket dowload link has also been shared here. 

BSEB Sakshamta Pariksha 3 Admit Card 2025

To download the admit card, candidates will have to use their application number and date of birth. Earlier the organisation has released details notice which says that the candidates appearing in the Competency Test (CTT) of Local Body Teachers 2025 (Third), all Districts Program Officers (Establishment), District Education Officers, Bihar and all other concerned are informed that the Local Body Teachers Examination (CTT) 2024 is scheduled to be conducted through online mode on 23rd July 2025 to 25th July 2025 across the state.

Bihar Sakshamta Admit Card 2025 Download Link Active 

Download Bihar Sakshamta Admit Card 2025 By Using Login Credential

Once released, candidates appearing for Competency Test For Local Bodies Teacher (CTT) 2025 (Third) can download their hall ticket from the official website after providing the login credentials to the link on the home page. You can check all the essential credentials from the information given by you during submission of online application.

Bihar Saksham Admit Card 2025 is a crucial document needed to appear in the exam which provides you all the details such as candidate's name, roll number, exam center, and reporting time. Candidates are advised to download their admit cards well in advance to avoid any last-minute rush.

Details Mentioned on BSEB Sakshamta Pariksha 3 Admit Card 2025

Candidates who have to appear in the Competency Test For Local Bodies Teacher (CTT) 2025 (Third) are advised to go through the admit card which will have details regarding Competency Test For Local Bodies Teacher (CTT) 2025 (Third) exam centre, timings, address, candidate’s roll number, name, date of birth, guardian’s name and other information. You should go through the details of your admit cards to ensure that all the details mentioned on the same are correct. You are advised to check all the crucial details and should inform the concerned authority in case of any error in the details, mentioned on the hall ticket. You will get the crucial details on the hall ticket such as-

  • Candidate’s name and photo
  • Date of birth
  • Photograph of the candidate
  • Signature of the candidate
  • Examination venue
  • Date and time of the examination
  • Roll number

BSEB Sakshamta Admit Card 2025 Highlights

Name of the Board

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB)

Name of the exam

Competency Test For Local Bodies Teacher (CTT) 2025 (Third)

Admit Card Status

Out

BSEB Sakshamta Admit Card Third Date

16 July 2025

Bihar Sakshamta Pariksha Second Exam Date

23rd July 2025 to 25th July 2025

Official Website 

 bsebsakshamta.com

How to Download BSEB Sakshamta Pariksha 3 Admit Card 2025?

To download the BSEB Competency Exam Admit Card you need to follow these easy steps:

Step1:First of all, you have to visit the official website of the BSEB Competency Exam-bsebsakshamta.com or Bihar Board.
Step2: On the website, you will find a link like "Sakshamta-2 Admit Card". Click on this link.
Step 3:You must enter some of your personal information such as: Application Number, and Birthdate
Step4: Now click the "Submit" button.
Step5: The information given by you is correct, then your admit card will be displayed on the screen. You can download it and take a printout.

Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Content Manager

A Journalist and content professional with 13+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and Newstrackindia.com. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create content related to Education and Career sections including Notifications/News/Current Affairs etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News