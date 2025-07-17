Bihar Sakshamta Admit Card 2025 OUT: Download BSEB Phase 3 Exam Hall Ticket at secondary.biharboardonline.com; Direct link to Download Here

Bihar Sakshamta Admit Card 2025: The admit card link for the Bihar Saksham Pariksha 2025 has been activted by Bihar School Examination Board. Now candidates who have to appear in the Competency Test For Local Bodies Teacher (CTT) 2025 (Third) can download their hall ticket ater using their login credentials.
The candidates who have to appear in the Competency Test For Local Bodies Teacher (CTT) 2025 (Third) can download their respective admit cards by visiting the official website, i.e. bsebsakshamta.com. The direct link to download the call letter is also given below. Candidates should note that they will have to carry a laminated copy of the original admit card in the examination center.
To download the admit card, candidates will have to use their application number and date of birth to the link on the official wesite. The hall ticket dowload link has also been shared here.
BSEB Sakshamta Pariksha 3 Admit Card 2025
To download the admit card, candidates will have to use their application number and date of birth. Earlier the organisation has released details notice which says that the candidates appearing in the Competency Test (CTT) of Local Body Teachers 2025 (Third), all Districts Program Officers (Establishment), District Education Officers, Bihar and all other concerned are informed that the Local Body Teachers Examination (CTT) 2024 is scheduled to be conducted through online mode on 23rd July 2025 to 25th July 2025 across the state.
Bihar Sakshamta Admit Card 2025
Download Link Active
Download Bihar Sakshamta Admit Card 2025 By Using Login Credential
Once released, candidates appearing for Competency Test For Local Bodies Teacher (CTT) 2025 (Third) can download their hall ticket from the official website after providing the login credentials to the link on the home page. You can check all the essential credentials from the information given by you during submission of online application.
Bihar Saksham Admit Card 2025 is a crucial document needed to appear in the exam which provides you all the details such as candidate's name, roll number, exam center, and reporting time. Candidates are advised to download their admit cards well in advance to avoid any last-minute rush.
Details Mentioned on BSEB Sakshamta Pariksha 3 Admit Card 2025
Candidates who have to appear in the Competency Test For Local Bodies Teacher (CTT) 2025 (Third) are advised to go through the admit card which will have details regarding Competency Test For Local Bodies Teacher (CTT) 2025 (Third) exam centre, timings, address, candidate’s roll number, name, date of birth, guardian’s name and other information. You should go through the details of your admit cards to ensure that all the details mentioned on the same are correct. You are advised to check all the crucial details and should inform the concerned authority in case of any error in the details, mentioned on the hall ticket. You will get the crucial details on the hall ticket such as-
- Candidate’s name and photo
- Date of birth
- Photograph of the candidate
- Signature of the candidate
- Examination venue
- Date and time of the examination
- Roll number
BSEB Sakshamta Admit Card 2025 Highlights
|
Name of the Board
|
Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB)
|
Name of the exam
|
Competency Test For Local Bodies Teacher (CTT) 2025 (Third)
|
Admit Card Status
|
Out
|
BSEB Sakshamta Admit Card Third Date
|
16 July 2025
|
Bihar Sakshamta Pariksha Second Exam Date
|
23rd July 2025 to 25th July 2025
|
Official Website
|bsebsakshamta.com
How to Download BSEB Sakshamta Pariksha 3 Admit Card 2025?
To download the BSEB Competency Exam Admit Card you need to follow these easy steps:
Step1:First of all, you have to visit the official website of the BSEB Competency Exam-bsebsakshamta.com or Bihar Board.
Step2: On the website, you will find a link like "Sakshamta-2 Admit Card". Click on this link.
Step 3:You must enter some of your personal information such as: Application Number, and Birthdate
Step4: Now click the "Submit" button.
Step5: The information given by you is correct, then your admit card will be displayed on the screen. You can download it and take a printout.
