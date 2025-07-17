Bihar Sakshamta Admit Card 2025 OUT: Download BSEB Phase 3 Exam Hall Ticket at secondary.biharboardonline.com; Direct link to Download Here

Bihar Sakshamta Admit Card 2025: The admit card link for the Bihar Saksham Pariksha 2025 has been activted by Bihar School Examination Board. Now candidates who have to appear in the Competency Test For Local Bodies Teacher (CTT) 2025 (Third) can download their hall ticket ater using their login credentials. The candidates who have to appear in the Competency Test For Local Bodies Teacher (CTT) 2025 (Third) can download their respective admit cards by visiting the official website, i.e. bsebsakshamta.com. The direct link to download the call letter is also given below. Candidates should note that they will have to carry a laminated copy of the original admit card in the examination center. To download the admit card, candidates will have to use their application number and date of birth to the link on the official wesite. The hall ticket dowload link has also been shared here.

BSEB Sakshamta Pariksha 3 Admit Card 2025 To download the admit card, candidates will have to use their application number and date of birth. Earlier the organisation has released details notice which says that the candidates appearing in the Competency Test (CTT) of Local Body Teachers 2025 (Third), all Districts Program Officers (Establishment), District Education Officers, Bihar and all other concerned are informed that the Local Body Teachers Examination (CTT) 2024 is scheduled to be conducted through online mode on 23rd July 2025 to 25th July 2025 across the state. Bihar Sakshamta Admit Card 2025 Download Link Active Download Bihar Sakshamta Admit Card 2025 By Using Login Credential Once released, candidates appearing for Competency Test For Local Bodies Teacher (CTT) 2025 (Third) can download their hall ticket from the official website after providing the login credentials to the link on the home page. You can check all the essential credentials from the information given by you during submission of online application.

Bihar Saksham Admit Card 2025 is a crucial document needed to appear in the exam which provides you all the details such as candidate's name, roll number, exam center, and reporting time. Candidates are advised to download their admit cards well in advance to avoid any last-minute rush. Details Mentioned on BSEB Sakshamta Pariksha 3 Admit Card 2025 Candidates who have to appear in the Competency Test For Local Bodies Teacher (CTT) 2025 (Third) are advised to go through the admit card which will have details regarding Competency Test For Local Bodies Teacher (CTT) 2025 (Third) exam centre, timings, address, candidate’s roll number, name, date of birth, guardian’s name and other information. You should go through the details of your admit cards to ensure that all the details mentioned on the same are correct. You are advised to check all the crucial details and should inform the concerned authority in case of any error in the details, mentioned on the hall ticket. You will get the crucial details on the hall ticket such as-