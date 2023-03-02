BSF Phase-I Result 2023 Out For HC/ASI Posts @bsf.gov.in: Check List of Qualified Candidates

BSF HC/ASI Phase-I Result 2023: Border Security Force (BSF) has declared the HC (Ministerial) & ASI (Stenographer) Phase-I result on its official website. The PDF of the direct recruitment of HC (Ministerial) & ASI (Stenographer) Phase-I Result is available on the official website. Candidates appeared in the written exam for the post of HC (Ministerial) & ASI (Stenographer) can download BSF HC/ASI Phase-I Result 2023 from the official website of BSF.i.e.bsf.gov.in.

The Phase I result for the post of HC (Ministerial) & ASI (Stenographer) can also be downloaded directly through the link given below.

It is noted that BSF has conducted the phase-i i.e. Physical Standard Test and Documentation for recruitment to the post of ASI Steno and HC from 21 December 2022 to 28 January 2023. The test was conducted across the country at various venues and now BSF has uploaded the result for the above posts.

Candidates appeared in the Phase I i.e. Physical Standard Test and Documentation round for the above post should note that now they will have to appear in the next written exam round as per selection process for the above posts.

BSF Phase-I Result 2023:Details

Organization BSF Name of Posts HC (Ministerial) & ASI (Stenographer) Selection Level Phase I

Candidates qualified in the Phase I should note that the schedule for 2nd Phase i.e. written examination will be intimated through SMS/e-mail in due course of time to download the e-admit card.

BSF Phase-I Result 2023: Passed Candidates

Post Number of Candidates ASI (Steno) 1205 HC (Min) 218421 Total 219626

You can download the BSF Phase-I Result 2023 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How To Download: BSF Phase-I Result 2023