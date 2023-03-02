BSF Phase-I Result 2023 Out For HC/ASI Posts @bsf.gov.in: Check List of Qualified Candidates

JagranJosh Education Awards 2023: Meet our Jury!

BSF HC/ASI Phase-I  Result 2023: Border Security Force (BSF) has declared the HC (Ministerial) & ASI (Stenographer) Phase-I result on its official website-bsf.gov.in. Download PDF.

BSF ASI Phase 1 Result 2023 Download

BSF HC/ASI Phase-I  Result 2023: Border Security Force (BSF) has declared the HC (Ministerial) & ASI (Stenographer) Phase-I result on its official website. The PDF of the direct recruitment of HC (Ministerial) & ASI (Stenographer) Phase-I Result is available on the official website. Candidates appeared in the written exam for the post of HC (Ministerial) & ASI (Stenographer) can download BSF HC/ASI Phase-I  Result 2023 from the official website of BSF.i.e.bsf.gov.in. 

The Phase I result for the post of HC (Ministerial) & ASI (Stenographer)  can also be downloaded directly through the link given below. 

Direct Link To Download: BSF HC/ASI Phase-I  Result 2023

It is noted that BSF has conducted the phase-i i.e. Physical Standard Test and Documentation for recruitment to the post of ASI Steno and HC from 21 December 2022 to 28 January 2023. The test was conducted across the country at various venues and now BSF has uploaded the result for the above posts. 

Candidates appeared in the Phase I i.e. Physical Standard Test and Documentation round for the above post should note that now they will have to appear in the next written exam round as per selection process for the above posts. 

BSF Phase-I Result 2023:Details 

Event  Details 
Organization BSF
Name of Posts HC (Ministerial) & ASI (Stenographer)
Selection Level Phase I 

Candidates qualified in the Phase I should note that the schedule for 2nd Phase i.e. written examination will be intimated through SMS/e-mail in due course of time to download the e-admit card.

BSF Phase-I Result 2023:    Passed Candidates 

Post Number of Candidates 
ASI (Steno) 1205
HC (Min) 218421
Total  219626

You can download the BSF Phase-I Result 2023 from the official website after following the steps given below. 

How To Download: BSF Phase-I Result 2023 

  1. Visit the official website of BSF.i.e. bsf.gov.in.
  2. Click on the notification link that reads 'DECLARATION OF 1st PHASE RESULT (I.E. PST and DOCUMENTATION) FOR RECRUITMENT TO THE POST OF ASI (STENO) AND HC (MIN) IN BSF THROUGH DIRECT ENTRY EXAM 2021-22' flashing  on the homepage.
  3. You will get the PDF of BSF Phase-I Result 2023  in a new window.
  4. Check Roll Number Wise BSF Phase-I Result 2023  and save it for future reference.

FAQ

What is the process to check BSF HC/ASI Phase-I Result 2023?

You will have to visit on the official website of BSF and clicking on the concerned link on the home page.

What is the next round after BSF HC/ASI Phase-I Result 2023?

Now candidates will have to appear in the written exam round as per the selection process for HC (Ministerial) & ASI (Stenographer) posts.

Take Free Online BSF-ASI/HC 2022 Mock Test

Start Now
