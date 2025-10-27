BSF Constable DV Schedule 2025 Out at rectt.bsf.gov.in, Download Shortlisted Candidate Merit List PDF - Link Here

MP Police Admit Card 2025, Download Link
BSF Constable Recruitment 2025: BSF has released the Constable (GD) DV Schedule 2025 for Sports Quota candidates. Document Verification will be conducted between October 27 and November 4, 2025. Candidates must check their DV admit card and carry original documents, including age proof, education, domicile, and sports certificates for final selection.

BSF Constable DV Schedule 2025
BSF Constable DV Schedule 2025

BSF Constable DV Schedule 2025: Border Security Force (BSF) has released the BSF Constable (GD) DV Schedule 2025 for candidates shortlisted under the Sports Quota Recruitment 2025. The BSF Contable DV schedule 2025 is scheduled to be conducted between october 27 and November 4, 2025. Candidates who have cleared physical standard tests (PST) and sports trials are now called for document verification.
BSF has released the DV list containing the name and roll number of candidates along with the reporting date of the candidate. The candidates whose names fall in the DSF DV list required to produce original documents of age proof, educational qualification, domicile certificate of Meghalaya State, caste certificate, NCC Certificate etc.

BSF Constable DV Schedule 2025 OUT

The BSF Constable DV Schedule 2025 has been released for candidates shortlisted under the General Duty (GD) Sports Quota recruitment. As per the latest notice, the BSF GD DV 2025 is scheduled to be conducted between October 27 and November 4, 2025. Candidates can check their individual reporting details by downloading the BSF Constable DV admit card 2025 from the official website, rectt.bsf.gov.in. Click on the direct link below to BSF Constable DV Schedule 2025

BSF Constable DV Schedule 2025

PDF Download

BSF Constable DV Schedule 2025: Overview

The BSF Constable DV Schedule 2025 has been released at rectt.bsf.gov.in. Candidates can download their BSF Constable DV admit card by logging into their account with their registration number and password. Check the table below for BSF Constable DV Schedule 2025 Key Highlights

Component

Details

Recruitment Name

BSF Constable (General Duty) Sports Quota 2025

Total Vacancies

391 (197 Male, 194 Female)

Official Website

rectt.bsf.gov.in

DV Dates

October 27 - November 4, 2025

Documents Required

Matriculation certificate, sports certificates, ID proof, etc.

DV Status

Mandatory for final selection

