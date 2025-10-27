BSF Constable DV Schedule 2025 Out at rectt.bsf.gov.in, Download Shortlisted Candidate Merit List PDF - Link Here

BSF Constable DV Schedule 2025: Border Security Force (BSF) has released the BSF Constable (GD) DV Schedule 2025 for candidates shortlisted under the Sports Quota Recruitment 2025. The BSF Contable DV schedule 2025 is scheduled to be conducted between october 27 and November 4, 2025. Candidates who have cleared physical standard tests (PST) and sports trials are now called for document verification.

BSF has released the DV list containing the name and roll number of candidates along with the reporting date of the candidate. The candidates whose names fall in the DSF DV list required to produce original documents of age proof, educational qualification, domicile certificate of Meghalaya State, caste certificate, NCC Certificate etc.

The BSF Constable DV Schedule 2025 has been released for candidates shortlisted under the General Duty (GD) Sports Quota recruitment. As per the latest notice, the BSF GD DV 2025 is scheduled to be conducted between October 27 and November 4, 2025. Candidates can check their individual reporting details by downloading the BSF Constable DV admit card 2025 from the official website, rectt.bsf.gov.in. Click on the direct link below to BSF Constable DV Schedule 2025