BSF Group C Recruitment 2021: Apply Online 72 Vacancies for Constable, ASI and HC Posts @rectt.bsf.gov.in

Border Security Force (BSF), Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India is hiring 72 ASI, HC and Constable in Group C' Combatised (Non Gazetted-Non Ministerial) Posts. Details Here.

Created On: Nov 15, 2021 14:23 IST
BSF Group C Recruitment 2021
BSF Group C Recruitment 2021 Notification: Border Security Force (BSF), Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India is recruiting candidates as ASI, HC and Constable in Group C' Combatised (Non Gazetted-Non Ministerial) services such as DM Gde-III, Carpenter, Plumber, Sewerman, Generator Operator, Generator Mechanic and Linemen, on bsf.gov.in.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for BSF Recruitment 2021  on official website i.e. rectt.bsf.gov.in from 15 November. BSF Group C Application Link will be closed on 29 December 2021 at 11:59 PM.

BSF Group C Notification

BSF Group C Online Application Link

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application - 15 November 2021

Application Form Closing Date - 29 December 2021

BSF Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 72

  • ASI(DM Gde-III) -  1
  • HC (Carpenter) - 4
  • HC (Plumber) - 2
  • Constable (Sewerman) - 2
  • Constable (Generator Operator) - 24
  • Constable (Generator Mechanic) - 28
  • Constable (Linemen) - 11

BSF Group C Salary:

  • ASI - Pay matrix level-5 (Rs.29,200-92,300) as per 7th CPC.
  • HC - Pay matrix level-4 (Rs.25,500-81,100) as per 7th CPC
  • Constable Level – 3. Rs. 21,700-69,100/-

Eligibility Criteria for BSF Group C Posts

Educational Qualification:

  • ASI (Draftsman Grade-III) - 10th pass or equivalent from a recognized Board or University. Diploma course in Draftsmanship (Civil) from Industrial Training Institute or equivalent recognized University or Institution.
  • HC (Carpenter) - 10th passed or its equivalent with Industrial Training Institute (ITI) Certificate in the trade of Carpenter or three years experience in the respective trade from reputed firm.
  • HC (Plumber) - Matriculation pass or its equivalent with Industrial Training Institute (ITI) Certificate in the trade of Plumber or three years experience in the respective trade from reputed firm.
  • Constable (Sewerman) Matriculation pass or its equivalent with experience in maintenance of sewerage subject to qualifying proficiency test in the trade.
  • Constable (Generator Operator) - Matriculation or equivalent from a recognized Board with Industrial Training Institute Certificate in the trade (i.e. Electrician or Wireman or Diesel /Motor Mechanic) from a recognized institute and three years experience in the respective trade from a firm recognized by the Central or State Government.
  • Constable (Generator Mechanic) - Matriculation or equivalent from recognized Board with Industrial Training Institute Certificate in Diesel/Motor Mechanic from a recognized institute and three years experience in the respective trade from a firm recognized by the Central or State Government.
  • Constable (Lineman) Matriculation or equivalent from recognized Board with Industrial Training Institute Certificate from a recognized institute in the trade of Electrical wireman or Lineman and three years experience in the respective trade from a firm recognized by the Central or State Government

BSF Group C Age Limit:

18 to 25 years

Physical Standard for Constable and HC:

  • Height : Male =165Cms and Female = 157 Cms
  • Chest( For male only) : 76 Cms(unexpended). Min expansion – 81 Cms III.
  • Weight : Proportionate to height and age as per medical standards for male and female candidates.

Physical Standard for Constable and HC:

  • Height : Male =167.5 Cms and Female = 157 Cms
  • Chest( For male only) : 80 Cms(unexpended). Min expansion – 85 Cms III.
  • Weight : Proportionate to height and age as per medical standards for male and female candidates.

BSF Group C Selection Process

Selection will be done on the basis of:

  1. Written Exam
  2. Documentation
  3. Physical Standard Test
  4. Physical Efficiency Test
  5. Practical/Trade Test
  6. Medical Exam
  7. Final Merit Lis

How to Apply for BSF Group C Recruitment 2021 ?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online from 15 November to 29 December 2021 on official website of BSF i.e. rectt.bsf.gov.in.

Application Fee:

Rs. 100/-

 

FAQ

What is BSF Group Age Limit ?

18 to 25 years

What is the qualification for BSF Group C Posts ?

Candidate should be 10th passed and possess in Diploma/Certificate in relevant field.

What is the last date for BSF Group C Registration ?

29 December 2021
