BSF Group C Recruitment 2021: Apply Online 72 Vacancies for Constable, ASI and HC Posts @rectt.bsf.gov.in

BSF Group C Recruitment 2021 Notification: Border Security Force (BSF), Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India is recruiting candidates as ASI, HC and Constable in Group C' Combatised (Non Gazetted-Non Ministerial) services such as DM Gde-III, Carpenter, Plumber, Sewerman, Generator Operator, Generator Mechanic and Linemen, on bsf.gov.in.
Eligible and interested candidates can apply for BSF Recruitment 2021 on official website i.e. rectt.bsf.gov.in from 15 November. BSF Group C Application Link will be closed on 29 December 2021 at 11:59 PM.
BSF Group C Online Application Link
Important Dates
Starting Date of Application - 15 November 2021
Application Form Closing Date - 29 December 2021
BSF Vacancy Details
Total Posts - 72
- ASI(DM Gde-III) - 1
- HC (Carpenter) - 4
- HC (Plumber) - 2
- Constable (Sewerman) - 2
- Constable (Generator Operator) - 24
- Constable (Generator Mechanic) - 28
- Constable (Linemen) - 11
BSF Group C Salary:
- ASI - Pay matrix level-5 (Rs.29,200-92,300) as per 7th CPC.
- HC - Pay matrix level-4 (Rs.25,500-81,100) as per 7th CPC
- Constable Level – 3. Rs. 21,700-69,100/-
Eligibility Criteria for BSF Group C Posts
Educational Qualification:
- ASI (Draftsman Grade-III) - 10th pass or equivalent from a recognized Board or University. Diploma course in Draftsmanship (Civil) from Industrial Training Institute or equivalent recognized University or Institution.
- HC (Carpenter) - 10th passed or its equivalent with Industrial Training Institute (ITI) Certificate in the trade of Carpenter or three years experience in the respective trade from reputed firm.
- HC (Plumber) - Matriculation pass or its equivalent with Industrial Training Institute (ITI) Certificate in the trade of Plumber or three years experience in the respective trade from reputed firm.
- Constable (Sewerman) Matriculation pass or its equivalent with experience in maintenance of sewerage subject to qualifying proficiency test in the trade.
- Constable (Generator Operator) - Matriculation or equivalent from a recognized Board with Industrial Training Institute Certificate in the trade (i.e. Electrician or Wireman or Diesel /Motor Mechanic) from a recognized institute and three years experience in the respective trade from a firm recognized by the Central or State Government.
- Constable (Generator Mechanic) - Matriculation or equivalent from recognized Board with Industrial Training Institute Certificate in Diesel/Motor Mechanic from a recognized institute and three years experience in the respective trade from a firm recognized by the Central or State Government.
- Constable (Lineman) Matriculation or equivalent from recognized Board with Industrial Training Institute Certificate from a recognized institute in the trade of Electrical wireman or Lineman and three years experience in the respective trade from a firm recognized by the Central or State Government
BSF Group C Age Limit:
18 to 25 years
Physical Standard for Constable and HC:
- Height : Male =165Cms and Female = 157 Cms
- Chest( For male only) : 76 Cms(unexpended). Min expansion – 81 Cms III.
- Weight : Proportionate to height and age as per medical standards for male and female candidates.
BSF Group C Selection Process
Selection will be done on the basis of:
- Written Exam
- Documentation
- Physical Standard Test
- Physical Efficiency Test
- Practical/Trade Test
- Medical Exam
- Final Merit Lis
How to Apply for BSF Group C Recruitment 2021 ?
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online from 15 November to 29 December 2021 on official website of BSF i.e. rectt.bsf.gov.in.
Application Fee:
Rs. 100/-