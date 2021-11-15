BSF Group C Recruitment 2021: Apply Online 72 Vacancies for Constable, ASI and HC Posts @rectt.bsf.gov.in

Border Security Force (BSF), Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India is hiring 72 ASI, HC and Constable in Group C' Combatised (Non Gazetted-Non Ministerial) Posts. Details Here.

BSF Group C Recruitment 2021 Notification: Border Security Force (BSF), Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India is recruiting candidates as ASI, HC and Constable in Group C' Combatised (Non Gazetted-Non Ministerial) services such as DM Gde-III, Carpenter, Plumber, Sewerman, Generator Operator, Generator Mechanic and Linemen, on bsf.gov.in.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for BSF Recruitment 2021 on official website i.e. rectt.bsf.gov.in from 15 November. BSF Group C Application Link will be closed on 29 December 2021 at 11:59 PM.

BSF Group C Notification

BSF Group C Online Application Link

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application - 15 November 2021

Application Form Closing Date - 29 December 2021

BSF Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 72

ASI(DM Gde-III) - 1

HC (Carpenter) - 4

HC (Plumber) - 2

Constable (Sewerman) - 2

Constable (Generator Operator) - 24

Constable (Generator Mechanic) - 28

Constable (Linemen) - 11

BSF Group C Salary:

ASI - Pay matrix level-5 (Rs.29,200-92,300) as per 7th CPC.

HC - Pay matrix level-4 (Rs.25,500-81,100) as per 7th CPC

Constable Level – 3. Rs. 21,700-69,100/-

Eligibility Criteria for BSF Group C Posts

Educational Qualification:

ASI (Draftsman Grade-III) - 10th pass or equivalent from a recognized Board or University. Diploma course in Draftsmanship (Civil) from Industrial Training Institute or equivalent recognized University or Institution.

HC (Carpenter) - 10th passed or its equivalent with Industrial Training Institute (ITI) Certificate in the trade of Carpenter or three years experience in the respective trade from reputed firm.

HC (Plumber) - Matriculation pass or its equivalent with Industrial Training Institute (ITI) Certificate in the trade of Plumber or three years experience in the respective trade from reputed firm.

Constable (Sewerman) Matriculation pass or its equivalent with experience in maintenance of sewerage subject to qualifying proficiency test in the trade.

Constable (Generator Operator) - Matriculation or equivalent from a recognized Board with Industrial Training Institute Certificate in the trade (i.e. Electrician or Wireman or Diesel /Motor Mechanic) from a recognized institute and three years experience in the respective trade from a firm recognized by the Central or State Government.

Constable (Generator Mechanic) - Matriculation or equivalent from recognized Board with Industrial Training Institute Certificate in Diesel/Motor Mechanic from a recognized institute and three years experience in the respective trade from a firm recognized by the Central or State Government.

Constable (Lineman) Matriculation or equivalent from recognized Board with Industrial Training Institute Certificate from a recognized institute in the trade of Electrical wireman or Lineman and three years experience in the respective trade from a firm recognized by the Central or State Government

BSF Group C Age Limit:

18 to 25 years

Physical Standard for Constable and HC:

Height : Male =165Cms and Female = 157 Cms

Chest( For male only) : 76 Cms(unexpended). Min expansion – 81 Cms III.

Weight : Proportionate to height and age as per medical standards for male and female candidates.

Physical Standard for Constable and HC:

Height : Male =167.5 Cms and Female = 157 Cms

Chest( For male only) : 80 Cms(unexpended). Min expansion – 85 Cms III.

Weight : Proportionate to height and age as per medical standards for male and female candidates.

BSF Group C Selection Process

Selection will be done on the basis of:

Written Exam Documentation Physical Standard Test Physical Efficiency Test Practical/Trade Test Medical Exam Final Merit Lis

How to Apply for BSF Group C Recruitment 2021 ?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online from 15 November to 29 December 2021 on official website of BSF i.e. rectt.bsf.gov.in.

Application Fee:

Rs. 100/-