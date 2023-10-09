BSF HC RO RM Result 2023 Out on bsf.gov.in; Direct Download Link for Merit List PDF

BSF Head Constable RO RM Result 2023 has been released. Candidates can check their results from the direct link shared below. Those who have aced the BSF HC written exam are eligible to appear for the Physical Efficiency Test, scheduled to be held on 12 October 2023.

Border Security Forces (BSF) has declared the result of the BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2023. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can download the results from the official website at rectt.bsf.gov.in or by clicking on the direct link provided below.

The officials conducted the BSF Head Constable CBT written exam on 29 August 2023 across various examination centres in the country. The shortlisted candidates will now be asked to appear for the Physical Efficiency Test/ Physical Standard Test (PET/PST) which is scheduled to be held on 12 October 2023.

BSF Head Constable RO RM Result 2023 Released

SBSF HC RO RM Result 2023 has been released for Head Constable (Radio Operator and Radio Mechanic) posts in PDF format containing the names and roll numbers of the candidates who have been shortlisted to appear for the Physical Efficiency Test 2023. Candidates who appeared for the CBT exam, conducted on 29 August 2023, can check their results via the direct link provided below. Those who have cleared the exam are eligible to appear for the next stage of the selection process i.e. Physical Examination.

Direct link to check BSF HC RO RM Result 2023

How to Check BSF HC RO RM Result 2023?

Step 1: Visit the official website of Border Security Forces at bsf.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Declaration of Result of 1st Phase Computer Based Test (CBT) Examination for the post of HC (RO) and HC (RM) in BSF Comn Setup – 2023 and 24 Held on 29th August 2023”.

Step 3: BSF HC RO RM Result PDF will be downloaded in your system. Press ctrl+F to search for your roll number.

Step 4: If your roll number appears in the list, you are qualified to appear for the physical efficiency test.

BSF HC RO RM Cut Off 2023

Along with the result, the officials have also released the BSF Head Constable RO RM Cut Off 2023 on the official website. The post-wise and category-wise BSF HC RO RM cut-off marks are tabulated below.

BSF Head Constable RO RM Cut Off 2023 Posts:- Direct Entry (DE) Ex-Service Man Category HC (RO) HC (RM) HC (RO) HC (RM) UR 92.500 96.500 NA NA EWS No Vacancy 94.250 NV NA OBC 92 96.500 80.435 NA SC 74 81 NA NA ST 66 72.250 NA NA

BSF Head Constable RO RM Cut Off 2023 for LDCE

Post Name Cut Off HC (RO) 67.250 HC (RM) 76.250

BSF Head Constable RO RM Cut Off 2023 for Compassionate Appointment

Post Name Cut Off HC (RO) NA HC (RM) 77.750

