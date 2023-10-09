BSF HC RO RM Result 2023 Out on bsf.gov.in; Direct Download Link for Merit List PDF

BSF Head Constable RO RM Result 2023 has been released. Candidates can check their results from the direct link shared below. Those who have aced the BSF HC written exam are eligible to appear for the Physical Efficiency Test, scheduled to be held on 12 October 2023.

Get the direct link to download BSF RO RM Ministerial Result 2023 here.
Get the direct link to download BSF RO RM Ministerial Result 2023 here.

Border Security Forces (BSF) has declared the result of the BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2023. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can download the results from the official website at rectt.bsf.gov.in or by clicking on the direct link provided below.

The officials conducted the BSF Head Constable CBT written exam on 29 August 2023 across various examination centres in the country. The shortlisted candidates will now be asked to appear for the Physical Efficiency Test/ Physical Standard Test (PET/PST) which is scheduled to be held on 12 October 2023.

BSF Head Constable RO RM Result 2023 Released

SBSF HC RO RM Result 2023 has been released for Head Constable (Radio Operator and Radio Mechanic) posts in PDF format containing the names and roll numbers of the candidates who have been shortlisted to appear for the Physical Efficiency Test 2023. Candidates who appeared for the CBT exam, conducted on 29 August 2023, can check their results via the direct link provided below. Those who have cleared the exam are eligible to appear for the next stage of the selection process i.e. Physical Examination.

Career Counseling

Direct link to check BSF HC RO RM Result 2023

How to Check BSF HC RO RM Result 2023?

Step 1: Visit the official website of Border Security Forces at bsf.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Declaration of Result of 1st Phase Computer Based Test (CBT) Examination for the post of HC (RO) and HC (RM) in BSF Comn Setup – 2023 and 24 Held on 29th August 2023”.

Step 3: BSF HC RO RM Result PDF will be downloaded in your system. Press ctrl+F to search for your roll number.

Step 4: If your roll number appears in the list, you are qualified to appear for the physical efficiency test.

BSF HC RO RM Cut Off 2023

Along with the result, the officials have also released the BSF Head Constable RO RM Cut Off 2023 on the official website. The post-wise and category-wise BSF HC RO RM cut-off marks are tabulated below.

BSF Head Constable RO RM Cut Off 2023

Posts:-

Direct Entry (DE)

Ex-Service Man

Category

HC (RO)

HC (RM)

HC (RO)

HC (RM)

UR

92.500

96.500

NA

NA

EWS

No Vacancy

94.250

NV

NA

OBC

92

96.500

80.435

NA

SC

74

81

NA

NA

ST

66

72.250

NA

NA

BSF Head Constable RO RM Cut Off 2023 for LDCE

Post Name

Cut Off

HC (RO)

67.250

HC (RM)

76.250

BSF Head Constable RO RM Cut Off 2023 for Compassionate Appointment

Post Name

Cut Off

HC (RO)

NA

HC (RM)

77.750

Also, check:

FAQ

What's next after BSF HC RO RM Result 2023?

Those who have qualified for the written exam will be asked to appear for the Physical Efficiency Test on 12 October 2023.

How to check BSF Head Constable RO RM Result?

Candidates can check their results either by visiting the official website or clicking on the direct link provided above.

Is BSF Head Constable RO RM Result 2023 released?

Yes, the Border Security Forces has released the BSF Head Constable RO RM result on 08 October 2023 on its official website.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Related Stories

Next