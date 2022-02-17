BSF SI Final Result 2022 Declared for Water Wing @bsf.gov.in, Here's Direct Link

BSF SI Final Result 2022 has been announced by Border Security Force (BSF) on bsf.gov.in, Check BSF Water Wing Sub Inspector Result PDF Here.

BSF SI Final Result 2022: Border Security Force (BSF) has released the final result of Group ‘B’ & ‘C’ posts of water wing. i.e SI (Master), SI (Engine Driver), Sl (Workshop), HC (Master), HC (Engine Driver), HC (Workshop), and CT (Crew). Candidates who appeared in the BSF SI Exam can download the roll number wise BSF SI Final Result from the official website of BSF.i.e.bsf.gov.in.

The list of selected candidates has been prepared on the basis of marks obtained in Written Exam. Tie cases (where more than one candidate has secured equal marks) have been resolved by applying the following methods one after another:-

(a) Date of Birth, with older candidate placed higher.

(b) Alphabetical order in which the first name of candidate appear.

How to Download BSF SI Final Result 2022?

Visit the official website of BSF.i.e. bsf.gov.in. Click on the notification link that reads 'BSF SI Final Result 2022' flashing on the homepage. A PDF will be opened. Check Roll Number Wise BSF SI Final Result 2022 and save it for future reference.

Download BSF SI Final Result 2022

Candidates who have been selected in merit and declared ‘Provisionally’ successful for appointment to various Group ‘B’ & ‘C’ posts of Water Wing Direct Recruitment Exam-2020. The appointment of selected candidates in BSF will be subject to satisfactory verification of Education Qualification Certificate/Technical Qualification Certificate, Experience Certificate, Caste Certificate and Character/Antecedents etc. from concerned authorities. Candidates can check BSF SI Water Wing Final Result by clicking on the above link.

Check latest government jobs: