Central Bank of India Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 535 Officer Posts @centralbankofindia.co.in

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2022 Notification Released for 535 vacancies of Officers post on its official website @centralbankofindia.co.in. Check how to apply online for Central Bank of India Recruitment 2022 steps, application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details below here.

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2022: Central Bank of India (CBI) has released a notification for various posts at the Regional Office Level, Zonal Office Level, and Central Office Level. Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before 28 February 2022.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 28 February 2022

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Name of the Level No of vacancy Regional Office Level 360 Zonal Office Level 108 Central Office Level 67 Total 535

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Officers who retired from Central Bank of India’s service on attaining superannuation at the age of 60 years. The applicant can apply only for the designation in which he retired from the Bank. The Officer should have retired with good track record and no major punishment/penalty should have been inflicted on the retired Officer during five years of his service in the Bank preceding his retirement and no minor punishment/penalty should have been inflicted on the retired officer during three years of his service in the Bank preceding his retirement. The retired officer should be of sound health.

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2022 Age Limit - not more than 63 years

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2022 Remuneration

Scale I - Rs. 40,000/-

Scale 2 - Rs. 50,000/-

Scale 3 - Rs. 60,000-

Scale 4 - Rs. 70,000/-

Scale 5 - Rs. 80,000/-

Scale 6 - Rs. 90,000/-

Scale 7 - Rs. 100,000/-

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

The eligible shortlisted candidates will be called for personal interaction and the decision of the Bank in this

regard shall be final.

Download Central Bank of India Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF

How to apply for Central Bank of India Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before 28 February 2022. The application should be, Super scribed as “Application for Engaging of Retired Officers of Central Bank of India”.

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

Application fee of Rs.590 (Rs. 500/- plus GST @ 18%) will be payable by way of Demand Draft drawn on any Nationalised/Scheduled Bank drawn in favour of “Central Bank of India-” and payable at Mumbai.